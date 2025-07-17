Nigeria: Davido's 'Timeless' Album Earns Silver Certification in UK

Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has achieved a new milestone as his fourth studio album, 'Timeless,' earned the prestigious Silver Certification in the United Kingdom.

According to Chart Data, a reputable music analytics platform, the certification came after the album surpassed 100,000 unit sales in the UK, making it eligible for a silver plaque under the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) standards.

Released on March 31, 2023, 'Timeless' is a genre-spanning body of work that blends Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, konto, highlife, and Afropop.

The 17-track album features collaborations with a host of prominent artists, including Asake, Skepta, Dexta Daps, Fave, The Cavemen, and Angelique Kidjo.

Upon its release, 'Timeless' shattered multiple streaming records across platforms such as Spotify Nigeria, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube, cementing its place as one of the most successful Nigerian albums in recent years.

The album also earned Davido a Grammy nomination for Best Global Album, while its lead single, 'Unavailable,' featuring Musa Keys, received a Silver Certification in the UK and a Grammy nod for Best African Music Performance.

Another standout track, 'Feel,' was nominated for Best Global Music Performance at the Grammys.

Following the album's success, Davido launched the Timeless Tour, performing across major cities in North America and Europe, including Washington D.C., Toronto, New York, and London.