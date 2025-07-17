West Africa: MFWA Calls for the Release of Moustapha Diakhaté

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) calls on the Senegalese authorities to release Moustapha Diakhaté, a former MP under the Macky Sall government.

The former MP was taken into custody on June 10 after being summoned to the Criminal Investigations Division (DIC). On June 18, the Dakar Court for Immediate Offenses prosecuted him for "offending the Head of State and a person exercising all or part of the powers of the Head of State." The prosecution stemed from Diakhaté's commentary he passed on the informal posture of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, and the President of the National Assembly.

Scheduled to reappear on July 9, 2025 for the verdict, the trial was postponed to July 16, 2025 as a result of an ongoing clerks' strike, which is expected to end on July 16.

Ahead of the final trial schedule for July 16, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) calls on the Senegalese authorities to release and drop all charges against Moustapha Diakhaté. Opinions about a President or senior members of government should not be considered a criminal act.