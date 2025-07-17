West Africa: Niger - Journalist Freed After Detention Over False Information Claim

7 July 2025
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)
press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the release of Moussa Adamou Garba, a journalist with Maradi-based Dounia Radio and Television. After over two weeks in detention, the journalist was released on July 4, 2025 with all charges against him dropped.

Moussa was arrested on June 20, 2025 for publishing an article titled "Maradi on Edge: 4 Young Girls Missing in One Week - Possibly More." The article reported on a series of disappearances of young girls in the area.

On June 23, he was placed under a detention order by a judge and subsequently transferred to the Maradi Civil Prison.

The MFWA welcomes the unconditional release of Moussa Garba and calls on the Nigerien authorities to equally release Hamid Mahmoud and Mahamane Sani, the two Sahara FM journalists being held at the Kollo prison.

