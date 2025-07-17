West Africa: Niger - Journalist Arrested, Detained After Reporting On Alleged Disappearances of Girls

30 June 2025
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)
press release

On June 20, 2025, Moussa Garba, a journalist with Maradi-based Dounia Radio and Television was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Police. Maradi is the second largest city in Niger after Niamey, the country's capital.

The arrest followed the publication of an article Garba authored, titled,"Maradi Under Tension: 4 Young Girls Missing in One Week, and Possibly More...".

In the article, Garba raised concerns over a "troubling phenomenon" in Maradi where, according to his report, four girls had already gone missing.

After appearing before a judge on June 23, the journalist was accused of "dissemination of data likely to disturb public order" and subsequently placed under a detention order and transferred to the Maradi Civil Prison.

The arrest of Garba brings to three the number of journalists who have been arrested recently following publication/broadcast. In an earlier incident, three journalists working with Agadez-based Radio Sahara FM were arrested for sharing information originally published by LSI Africa, a France-based media outlet. Although one of the Sahara FM reporters has been provisionally released, two are still being held at Kollo prison.

These incidents of arrest after publication/broadcast do not augur well for press freedom in Niger as they could further stifle the freedom of expression conditions in the country and force journalists to self-censor.

The MFWA urges the authorities to refer perceived unprofessional conduct to the media regulator rather than criminalising perceived press offenses with detention. We also encourage the authorities to exercise their right to publication of rejoinders by issuing rejoinders to state their facts or their perspectives on issues rather than arresting and detaining journalists.

The MFWA calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Moussa Garba, as well as Hamid Mahmoud and Mahamane Sani, the two Sahara FM reporters being held at the Kollo prison.

Read the original of this report, with tables and illustrations where appropriate.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Media Foundation for West Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.