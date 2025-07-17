West Africa: Niger - Journalist Arrested, Detained After Reporting On Alleged Disappearances of Girls

press release

On June 20, 2025, Moussa Garba, a journalist with Maradi-based Dounia Radio and Television was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Police. Maradi is the second largest city in Niger after Niamey, the country's capital.

The arrest followed the publication of an article Garba authored, titled,"Maradi Under Tension: 4 Young Girls Missing in One Week, and Possibly More...".

In the article, Garba raised concerns over a "troubling phenomenon" in Maradi where, according to his report, four girls had already gone missing.

After appearing before a judge on June 23, the journalist was accused of "dissemination of data likely to disturb public order" and subsequently placed under a detention order and transferred to the Maradi Civil Prison.

The arrest of Garba brings to three the number of journalists who have been arrested recently following publication/broadcast. In an earlier incident, three journalists working with Agadez-based Radio Sahara FM were arrested for sharing information originally published by LSI Africa, a France-based media outlet. Although one of the Sahara FM reporters has been provisionally released, two are still being held at Kollo prison.

These incidents of arrest after publication/broadcast do not augur well for press freedom in Niger as they could further stifle the freedom of expression conditions in the country and force journalists to self-censor.

The MFWA urges the authorities to refer perceived unprofessional conduct to the media regulator rather than criminalising perceived press offenses with detention. We also encourage the authorities to exercise their right to publication of rejoinders by issuing rejoinders to state their facts or their perspectives on issues rather than arresting and detaining journalists.

The MFWA calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Moussa Garba, as well as Hamid Mahmoud and Mahamane Sani, the two Sahara FM reporters being held at the Kollo prison.