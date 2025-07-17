Senegal: A View From Afar

opinion

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko,

I write to you not only as an admirer but as one deeply inspired by the seismic political revolution you and Pastef orchestrated in Senegal. Your journey—from founding the party, enduring persecution under the Sall administration, to the triumphant electoral upset—is the stuff of legend. Even when trumped-up charges sought to derail your ascent, you outmaneuvered the old guard with a masterstroke: the "Sonko is Faye, Faye is Sonko" alliance. Against all odds, you turned the tables, and Senegal witnessed history.

The brotherly bond between you and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, forged in the trenches of tax protests and solidified in prison cells, was a beacon of hope. Many, including myself, watched with cautious optimism, praying this unity would endure. Yet your recent remarks suggest fissures in what should remain an unbreakable front. This troubles me—not just as an observer, but for the millions of young Africans who saw in your victory proof that entrenched systems can be toppled. The Pastef project must not falter; its collapse would dishearten a generation.

Excellency, the solution lies in swift, discreet action. Like Putin and Medvedev, you and President Faye must clarify the roadmap ahead. The public need not witness the negotiations—only the outcome: a united front, with timelines agreed upon and roles harmonized. The President, by all accounts, understands the seat is yours by design; now is the time to formalize this transition through party structures, ensuring stability and denying detractors ammunition. Squash any lingering legal vulnerabilities from past regimes, and let the brotherhood symbolized by the names of Faye’s children remind you both of what’s at stake.

Politics is indeed a rough trade, but your legacy hinges on navigating this moment with the same strategic brilliance that brought you to power. I urge you: act decisively, preserve the movement, and secure Senegal’s future. The genie is out; now guide it wisely.