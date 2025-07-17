West Africa: Liberia Pushes for Higher Domestic Revenue

The Government of Liberia seems determined to increase domestic revenue to US$804.6 million for FY 2025.

- The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) is showing no signs of slowing down, as it pushes toward its ambitious US$804.6 million domestic revenue target for Fiscal Year 2025.

The Authority has reported significant progress in revenue mobilization, having collected an estimated US$422 million out of its US$804.6 million domestic revenue target for the year

This achievement comes as the LRA celebrates its 11th anniversary, marking over a decade of active revenue collection in support of Liberia's national development, particularly in infrastructure, education, and health, among other areas.

Speaking about the revenue framework for FY2025, LRA Communication Manager Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbeh explained that the Authority is making steady progress toward meeting its domestic revenue targets.

The national budget for FY2025 totals US$880.6 million, composed of both domestic revenue of US$804.6 million (primary responsibility of the LRA), and external resources from partners such as the World Bank.

Over the past six to seven months, the LRA has worked diligently to stay on course.

"I am pleased to inform you that out of the 804.6 million United States dollars, as of the 13th of July, the LRA had been able to collect an estimated amount of 422 million," Sengbeh stated in a phone interview on OK FM, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

This puts the Authority at 52% of its domestic target, leaving a balance of US$382.5 million to be collected before the end of the fiscal year.

Despite economic and logistical challenges, he noted that the LRA is "moving significantly well" and is optimistic about reaching the year-end goal.

Domestic revenue in Liberia has grown from US$463 million in FY2014/15 to over US$700 million in FY2024, reflecting steady gains in tax compliance, enforcement, and administration. Over the last decade, the LRA has generated about US$5 billion in cumulative revenue for the state.

Sengbeh projected an even more promising future for the LRA, stating, "Looking at the trend, the LRA is going to hit a billion [in annual revenue]."

To reach that next milestone, he emphasized the need for an improved national tax system, sustained public awareness campaigns, and stronger stakeholder support to enhance compliance and enforcement.

The LRA's current trajectory points toward a strong finish in FY2025. Maintaining an average monthly collection rate of approximately US$65 million would likely enable Liberia to achieve or surpass its US$804.6 million domestic revenue target, thereby reducing the country's dependency on foreign aid and enhancing its fiscal sovereignty.