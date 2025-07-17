Nigeria: Solar-Powered Water Taps Breathes New Life to Bangi Mariga Clinic, but More Is Needed

blog

Solar-powered water taps now flow steadily at the local Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Clinic, in Bangi Mariga, Niger. This upgrade has drastically transformed patient care.

The Bangi Mariga MCH Clinic is a Level 1 Primary Health Care (PHC) facility, supported through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF). Before recent renovations, the clinic faced critical infrastructure gaps, most notably, water supply.

Staff spent up to ₦2,000 daily sourcing water from vendors. Renovations funded by the BHCPF intervention has now repaired the clinic's roof, installed a solar-powered water pump, and improved the overall aesthetics of the clinic with fresh paint.

Rayyanu M. Sule, the Office-in-Charge, explained that BHCPF funds have also allowed the facility to stock basic medications for mothers and children; purchase essential equipment like Blood Pressure monitors and weighing scales; and fix minor structural issues before the full renovation.

"Water was our biggest problem," he said. "Now we have clean water, functional toilets, and a better labour room."

A mix of good and bad

Fauziya Suleiman, a mother of four, remembers the old days vividly. "We had to fetch water from far away, even while women were in labour," she said. "Now, we just turn the tap. It's a blessing for us."

But her smile fades as she reflected on another missing lifeline which is nutritional support for malnourished children. "The water came. Will the food come back?" she asked, recalling how Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) saved her aunt's child.

Fatima Umar, 28, shares a similar concern. "My niece recovered from acute malnutrition, thanks to RUTF, but we do not get it anymore. They keep saying it is unavailable, but the children are still suffering."

Other areas of improvement

Sule confirmed that the facility has other challenges, which include a non-functional ambulance limiting emergency referrals and inadequate waiting space during peak service days. "We need more mama kits and the return of therapeutic food," he emphasises.

Mama Kits are comprehensive kits given to expectant mothers that contains everything necessary for a clean and safe delivery. These items may include sterile gloves, surgical blades, cotton, cord clamps, spirit, Dettol and diapers, among others.

The improvements in water infrastructure have eased operational stress and improved hygiene, directly enhancing maternal care outcomes. Women no longer worry about water shortages during childbirth.

While BHCPF funding has led to tangible gains, it still falls short of addressing some of the clinic's essential needs, particularly in nutrition and emergency care.

The story of Bangi Mariga MCH Clinic is a powerful example of how targeted investments, such as solar-powered water systems, can impact healthcare delivery. These changes align with the second pillar of Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Plan (2023-2026), which seeks to ensure an efficient, equitable, and quality health system for all.

To build on recent gains and ensure no mother or child is left behind, the community is calling on policymakers and concerned stakeholders to:

1. Expand the clinic to accommodate increasing patient numbers.

2. Restore the supply of RUTF to treat malnutrition among vulnerable children.

3. Repair and reactivate the clinic's ambulance to facilitate emergency referrals.

4. Provide additional mama kits to support safe deliveries.