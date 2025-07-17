The Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has directed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate two executive members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities.

They are Joseph Yamin, National Organiser and Yakubu Abanga, Third Vice Chairman of the NDC.

"I write to direct your esteemed office to initiate investigations into suspected illegal mining activities being perpetrated by certain individuals within mining districts in the country," said Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine in a letter addressed to Raymond Archer, the Executive Director of EOCO.

The Attorney-General also stated that the directive on EOCO to investigative the affected persons was borne out of growing public concern, corroborated by media reports and intelligence, regarding the involvement of some citizens in unauthorised mining operations (generally called galamsey) that are in blatant contravention of the provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by Act 995.

These activities, the Dr Ayine noted were not only flouting our mining regulations but also gravely endanger our water bodies, forest reserves, and local livelihoods.

"As Your Office is aware, the President has consistently reiterated his government's firm commitment to eradicating illegal mining and restoring sanity to the natural resource governance regime in Ghana," he indicated.

He continued: "In line with this national stance, and pursuant to your mandate under the EOCO Act, 2010 (Act 804), I am directing your Office to invite the following persons named in recent credible reports for interrogation namely, Mr Yakubu Abanga and Mr Joseph Yamin."

Additionally, the Attorney General directed EOCO to investigate to any other persons found to be complicit in unlawful mining activities.

He said the scope of this investigation should include the matters highlighted in the Prof. Frimpong Boateng's report on illegal mining.

Furthermore, considering the regulatory oversight role of the Minerals Commission, Dr Ayine emhasised that EOCO may invite the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission to assist in the investigations.

"I trust that EOCO will treat this matter with the urgency and gravity it deserves in order to uphold the rule of law and ensure the integrity of our extractive governance framework," Dr Ayine stated.

"This directive is not just a call for investigation--it's a demand for accountability, transparency, and justice in the management of our natural resources," he mentioned.

Illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, has left a trail of devastation across Ghana. Communities in mining zones are reeling from poisoned water sources, disappearing forests, and destroyed farmlands.

Rivers like the Pra, Offin, and Ankobra--once lifelines for thousands--are now murky symbols of national neglect.

Farmers lament that cocoa and food production are dwindling, while conservationists warn that if galamsey persists, Ghana risks irreversible ecological ruin.

Legal analysts say EOCO's involvement represents a strategic shift--positioning illegal mining as not just an environmental issue but an organised economic crime.

By deploying the crime-fighting agency, the state aims to pierce through layers of political interference that have shielded perpetrators for years.

"This changes the narrative," said a legal expert from the University of Ghana. "We're now talking asset tracing, financial crime, and criminal networks--not just people digging holes in the ground."

Meanwhile, Messrs Yamin and Abanga have denied involving in illegal mining.

Mr Yamin underlined that he was clean and the attempt to drag his reputation in the mud would fail.

For his part, Mr Abanga said the claims, made by the "self-styled Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association of Ghana (CSSMAG)," were baseless, malicious, and devoid of merit.

"Let me place it on record, without ambiguity: I have absolutely no hand in, and I know nothing about these allegations. I challenge anyone who claims otherwise to be bold and point to me directly. If I have ever extorted money from any miner or seized any equipment, let them mention my name publicly."