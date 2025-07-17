Monrovia — The streets of Liberia's capital are bracing for a protest as demonstrators, chanting "Enough is enough!", rally under the banners of Solidarity and Trust for A New Day (STAND) and the "We the People Movement," demanding accountability from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his administration.

Leading the charge is STAND Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu, who has called on President Boakai to appear in person and receive a petition from the protesters.

According to Morlu, the demonstration is more than just another protest--it is a desperate call to action from a population burdened by poverty, poor governance, and escalating insecurity.

"Joseph Boakai went to the communities to campaign. He came to our towns and villages to ask for votes. So why can't he show the same respect to come and receive the petition from those same people?" Morlu asked in a fiery statement to the media at his residence.

The STAND chairman said the protest seeks to highlight a broad range of grievances, including alleged police brutality, worsening economic conditions, rampant corruption, and what he described as "political witch hunts" targeting opposition figures.

Among the issues raised was the alleged assault of ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Chairman Janga Kowo by members of the Liberia National Police. Kowo was beaten shortly after former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa was imprisoned--an incident protesters believe is part of a wider crackdown on dissent.

"This country is falling into lawlessness," Morlu added. "They are beating party chairmen, jailing former lawmakers, and using the police as political enforcers. That is not democracy."

Morlu also condemned the violence in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County, where residents clashed with security forces during a protest over locals' grievances. Protesters claim some demonstrators were killed or injured, and accused Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman of turning the police force into "a military wing of the Unity Party."

"We do not recognize Gregory Coleman. He should be investigated and prosecuted for the brutal killing of citizens," Morlu declared.

He said demonstrators from communities including Point Four, Somalia Drive, and Freeport are converging in Monrovia as part of what he called a "coordinated mass protest."

One protester, who identified himself only as a "Regular man," said he had lost his job and could no longer afford rent.

"We are not doing anything. The government removed us from the payroll. Some of us have families to feed. This government is not helping the people," he told reporters.

Another protester criticized the Boakai administration for allegedly turning on motorcyclists who had supported the Unity Party during the elections, claiming that many are now facing arbitrary arrests and road restrictions.

"They promised to support us. Now they beat our brothers, kill our people, and ban us from the streets," one protester said. "That's betrayal."

Morlu emphasized that the protest is peaceful and protected under the Constitution. He warned that President Boakai's refusal to personally accept the petition would be seen as disrespectful to the suffering masses.

"You cannot ignore peaceful protesters," Morlu said. "If President Boakai truly believes in democracy and respects the people, he will come and receive the petition himself."

He also cautioned security forces against any provocation that could lead to violence.

While organizers expressed hope for a massive turnout, several parts of Monrovia remained calm and quiet as of this report, raising questions about the level of public participation in the protest.