Liberian Assistant Referee Joel Doe Selected for 2025 CHAN Tournament

Liberian International Assistant Referee Joel Doe has been confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as an official for the 2024 Total Energies African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled for August 2-30, 2025 in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Doe's selection follows his successful participation in CAF's second CHAN preparation course held June in Cairo, Egypt where he passed both fitness and technical evaluations which marks his third major CAF tournament appearance.

Growing Continental Presence

Since his FIFA listing as an assistant referee in 2019, Doe has officiated in several elite competitions. He has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the continental stage, marked by high-profile appointments.

His notable contributions include officiating the final of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and working matches at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Further cementing his standing, Doe also took part in the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 qualifiers in Mauritania, including its final.

Beyond youth football, his resume spans critical senior fixtures, from FIFA World Cup and AFCON qualifiers to various CAF Inter-Club Competitions, solidifying his position as a trusted and experienced official.

CAF's decision to retain Doe for CHAN, a tournament exclusively for players active in their local leagues, highlights his rising reputation as a reliable assistant referee in West Africa.

Liberia's Rising Officiating Standards

Doe's achievement reflects a broader positive trend for Liberian officiating. Female referees are also gaining significant continental recognition:

Liberia's female referees are also making significant strides on the international stage.

Hannah Moses has notably officiated in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League Zonal Qualifiers and achieved a historic selection for the ongoing Total Energies Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2025.

Also, Liberia FIFA-badged center referee Love Whyee serve as one of the match officials at the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A Women's Cup, that took place in Mauritania from May 22 to May 31, 2025.

These developments underscore progress by the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and its Referees Committee in training and international exposure.

"His selection is not only personal recognition but a win for the country," Lamine Kamara President of the Liberia Referee Association told FrontPage Africa.

"We're proud of what he, Hannah, Lovetee, and others are building for the next generation."

As Liberia continues to develop its football talent, its match officials are increasingly demonstrating their ability to perform at the highest levels of African football.