Liberia: 'Unfulfilled Promises, Abandoned Planks'

Zorzor District — Deep in the forest region of Bluyeama Clan, Zorzor Administrative District, sits a decaying sawmill site--littered with abandoned planks, broken hopes, and mounting frustration. A community, once promised development and prosperity through logging activities, is now battling the harsh reality of a company that vanished without fulfilling its obligations.

Gayflorson Korballah, Secretary General of the Community Forest Management Body (CFMB) of Bluyeama Clan, revealed in an exclusive interview with LFMW that the logging company, Sing Africa Plantation, entered the region in September 2017 and began active operations by October of the same year. "They started brushing the road from Boi to Bargulazu and up to the sawmill, which marked the starting point of the concession area," Korballah explained.

A Sudden Departure

According to Korballah, the company abruptly halted operations in 2021, claiming they were heading to Gbarpolu County in search of special timber species not available in Bluyeama's forest. They assured the community of their return--a promise that never materialized.

"To our surprise, the company left the country secretly, even before the government, GT Bank, or we the community could realize what had happened," he said.

Broken Promises and Protests

Tension between the community and the company had long been simmering. Korballah disclosed that several protests were staged while the company was still operating. "The people protested when the company started relocating equipment despite assuring us of a return. We questioned them, but the government intervened, urging calm and promising that the company would resume operations," he added.

Despite that assurance, Sam Africa never came back. The community, feeling deceived, placed a moratorium--no assets were to leave the site unless the company fulfilled its obligations.

Unmet Social Agreements

The agreement signed between the community and Sing Africa outlined several commitments--including the construction of schools, clinics, and roads. "None of these promises were fulfilled," Korballah said with frustration. "The company operated in our land for years and left us with nothing", he added.

The company polluted some of the community's natural water sources, creating environmental hazards that remain unaddressed, community asserted.

The Role of GT Bank and Mounting Debt

John Y. Gayflor, head of security at the abandoned sawmill site and a citizen of Bargulazu Town, disclosed that the site was officially taken over by GT Bank on June 15, 2023. The bank, he explained, sued Sam Africa and won the case.

"GT Bank asked us to document everything the company left behind so they could find buyers to recoup some of the debts," Gayflor stated. "The company owes the bank over three million U.S. dollars, while it owes the community $180,000 and former workers over $300,000", Security Officer Gayflor further disclosed.

LFMW learned that over ten potential investors have assessed the site of the abandoned logs and equipment with the aim to bid for the logs. But most of them have been deterred by the poor road conditions, which make access difficult, especially during the rainy season.

Time is Running Out

The community and the bank face another pressing challenge--the risk of the abandoned planks spoiling. Korballah warned, "If we don't get investors or buyers within the next two to three months, everything will be lost. The building is deteriorating rapidly."

Although GT Bank currently pays security manning the site, frustration is growing. Community insists that no materials should be moved until their debts are paid.

A Call for Accountability

Korballah blamed the Liberian government for its failure to properly vet the logging company before granting a concession. "They were supposed to deposit certain funds into the national budget and validate the company's credibility. That didn't happen--and now everyone is left chasing shadows."

Both Korballah and Gayflor are calling for immediate action. They urge the government, international partners, and potential investors to intervene before the situation deteriorates.

As the once-promising forest site continues to rot in silence, Bluyeama Clan is left asking: Who will answer for the lost promises?

The people of Bluyeama have all right to worry about how they will get their unpaid benefits due to the authority's failure to act swiftly. In May 2024, LFMW published a story titled "Logging company flees Liberia, leaving behind financial liabilities". Following the publication, the FDA through its Deputy Managing Director, Madam Nyaleyled a team of FDA officials, including a Court Sheriff, to Bluyeama to ascertain reports of abandoned logs and the unceremonious departure of Sing Africa Plantation from the community.

Since the visit, not much has been heard of the action taken by the FDA as the community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the bad logging contract.