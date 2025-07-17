Liberia: Massaquoi Gets Boakai's Nod for LTA Chairmanship

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has officially nominated the Acting Chairperson, Clarence Massaquoi to serve as Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), along with Mr. Emmanuel Paegar as Commissioner of the same institution. The nominations are now awaiting confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Massaquoi, currently the "Acting, Acting" head of the LTA, has stirred quiet controversy and sparked widespread speculation -- especially given his prominent role during a transitional period at the regulatory body.

He is also the former Representative of Lofa County and was appointed to the helm of the LTA a few weeks ago following the suspension of Acting Chairperson, Abdullah Kamara, who was accused of financial improprieties. Massaquoi was seen by many as a stabilizing figure, tasked with cleaning up the regulatory agency during a turbulent period.

Massaquoi has been representing the LTA at several high-level public and government events and was even publicly acknowledged by President Boakai for helping restore a sense of order within the institution.

However, in a formal communication addressed to Senate President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, President Boakai expressed confidence in the nominees and urged the Senate to give their confirmation "expedited" attention to ensure a seamless transition in leadership at one of the country's most critical regulatory bodies.

"I am pleased to submit herewith the following nominations, pending Senate confirmation where applicable, for appointment in government: Mr. Clarence Massaquoi, Chairman, Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA); and Mr. Emmanuel Paegar, Commissioner, Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA)," President Boakai wrote in the letter dated July 16, 2025.

The President added: "I would greatly appreciate it if these were given expedited confirmation by the Senate so as to ensure smooth transition in government."

The nominations come at a time when Liberia's telecommunications sector is under increasing pressure to modernize, expand rural access, and improve regulation amid growing concerns over service quality, data protection, and digital infrastructure.

Mr. Massaquoi, a former lawmaker and one of the ruling Unity Party's prominent political figures, is expected to bring both legislative and administrative experience to the LTA. Meanwhile, Mr. Paegar's background and expertise are anticipated to bolster the Commission's regulatory strength.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President also nominated--Patrick Honnah, Angela Cassell Bush, and Ben Fofana--were formally submitted and read before the Liberian Senate on Tuesday, setting the stage for confirmation hearings expected in the coming days.

The three nominees come with significant experience, and their elevation from acting to permanent roles appears to signal President Boakai's intent to formalize leadership and restore full regulatory authority at the LTA. Patrick Honnah is a veteran broadcaster and former Deputy Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), who has served in an acting capacity since early 2024.

Angela Cassell Bush is a legal practitioner and former Minister of Gender, bringing institutional experience and policy expertise. Ben Fofana, another acting commissioner, also previously served in the National Legislature and has a background in governance.

All three including Massaquoi have been serving in acting capacities at the LTA and are now poised to assume full tenured roles, pending legislative approval.

The Senate is expected to begin confirmation hearings in the coming days, with observers closely watching the process due to the strategic importance of the LTA in Liberia's digital and communications economy.

If confirmed, Massaquoi and Paegar will play pivotal roles in shaping telecommunications policy, licensing, and oversight, including issues around mobile money, spectrum management, and service affordability.

The nominations mark yet another major personnel move by the Boakai administration as it seeks to recalibrate public sector leadership in line with its ARREST Agenda, which emphasizes Accountability, Rule of Law, Reconciliation, Education, Sanitation, and Transparency.