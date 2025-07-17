Liberia: 'Oppressors, Now Protestors'

The wounds and pains of Student Christopher Walter Sisulu Sivili and other students at the University of Liberia who were brutally attacked by agents and supporters of the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government on Independence Day (July 26, 2022) before the Embassy of the United States near Monrovia are yet to heal fully.

The only crime those students, who were members of the UL-based Student Unification Party (SUP), committed was to peacefully protest in Monrovia against the 175th Independence celebration of Liberia.

In the minds of the students, there was nothing to celebrate because the country was engulfed by hardship and poverty, as a result of massive corruption in government that has deprived citizens of basic services such as health and education, among others.

Sivili and several of his colleagues were chased, beaten and stripped naked by pro-CDC agents who primarily came from the CDC Youth League, and CDC-Council of Patriots.

Despite the trauma they endured, justice for these students remains elusive, creating a stark contrast to the current calls for justice from some implicated state actors. The involvement of Mulbah Morlu, former Chairman of the ruling party, in organizing a protest has been met with criticism for what some perceive as a lack of consistency in advocating for justice.

"It raises questions when Mulbah Morlu, Chairman of the former ruling party, CDC, now presents himself as a moral authority for the Republic," Emmanuel Wilson, student at the University of Liberia, said Wednesday when the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU) issued a press conference in Monrovia. "During his tenure, incidents of students being assaulted, auditors being killed, whistleblowers being suppressed occurred, and drug traffickers evading justice. Was the same level of concern for justice demonstrated at that time?"

Wilson noted that while the Liberian Constitution ensures citizens' right to peaceful assembly and free expression, accountability for past actions is crucial. He emphasized that Morlu's upcoming protest on July 17 is not a genuine call for justice but a strategic and insincere attempt at political redemption by someone who remained silent as Liberia's democratic institutions deteriorated during his leadership.

"Throughout his time in office, Liberia witnessed a growing culture of impunity and disregard for the rule of law under Morlu's leadership. The courts faced disrespect, and the rule of law was undermined," Wilson said. "Despite these challenges, Morlu did not publicly address these issues. Rather, he maintained support for a regime that now faces international criticism."

It is widely known that prominent officials within the CDC, especially Samuel Tweah and Nathaniel McGill, both described by Morlu as Weah's "principal lieutenants," are currently facing U.S. sanctions for corruption and misuse of public office-menaces that Morlu is mobilizing people protest against today.

"The actions and consequences of those sanctioned officials reflect the trajectory within the CDC and leadership structure Morlu played a role in establishing and staunchly supporting until the recent developments came to light," Wilson added.

Mary Kerkula, a member of the UL-based SUP, raised doubts about the sincerity of Morlu's protest and questioned the motives behind it. She expressed skepticism about individuals who were once in positions of power and oppressing others are now taking on the roles of protesters.

Kerkula pondered on the intentions of these former oppressors turned protesters under the current administration, emphasizing the evolution of political dynamics within a democratic framework.

"I've always known that yesterday's political juggernauts would present themselves as situational radicals , and today we'll remind them that the protest they hated yesterday is a conventional product of democracy," she posted on her Facebook page.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also asked, "When you bedraggled our comrades in blood nearly three years ago da [is it] today you want their endorsement?"

LINSU Condemns Protest

LINSU on Wednesday issued a strong statement condemning the protest, while expressing clear opposition to the move.

As the largest umbrella student organization in the country, LINSU labeled the protest as an opportunistic guise for political manipulation and self-rehabilitation by past government officials.

LINSU emphasizes that the protest lacks ideological clarity and a people-centered agenda, criticizing its perceived lack of substance and meaningful purpose.

The student body asserts that the protest lacks credibility and meaningful contribution to democratic processes, highlighting their commitment to justice, peace, good governance, and transformative change, rather than drama or political theatrics.