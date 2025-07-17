Liberia: Nyonblee Cares Foundation, PCC Launch Stem Robotics Education Program

Paynesville, Liberia - The Nyonblee Cares Foundation (NCF), in partnership with the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC), has officially launched a one-month Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Robotics Education Program. The program, which runs from July 14 to August 21, 2025, is hosted at the Voker Mission Public High School campus and aims to engage at least 100 high school students across Paynesville.

The initiative seeks to spark interest in robotics among Liberian youth and set a national standard for technology-based learning. It is part of the Nyonblee Cares Foundation's broader vision to empower young people and advance Liberia's human capital.

Since its founding in 2011, the Nyonblee Cares Foundation has been at the forefront of educational innovation, including its successful Speed School model which reintegrated out-of-school children back into the classroom. The Foundation also pioneered STEM education in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, where instructors for this Paynesville-based program first trained before advancing their studies abroad.

Serving as guest speaker at the launch, Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Mohammed Konneh, who chairs the Senate's Public Accounts and Audits Committee, expressed profound admiration for the young participants and their potential.

"I am blown away by what I see here today, it gives me hope for our country's future," Senator Konneh said.

He praised the students' collaboration and division of responsibilities, calling teamwork the cornerstone of all successful engineering and innovation.

"Even if you're not good at math, you can contribute through teamwork. That's what we saw today," he added. "This is a lifetime opportunity, use it wisely."

Senator Konneh also thanked Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence for initiating such a transformative program, acknowledging her dedication to Liberia's future.

Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, Founder of the Nyonblee Cares Foundation and President Pro-Tempore of the Senate, shared the early challenges of the STEM initiative, which began in 2015.

"We wrote to major institutions and businesses seeking sponsorship, but they all told us they didn't think Liberian students could handle a STEM program," she recounted.

Despite the skepticism, the Foundation personally funded the program's early months. Within six months, students qualified to travel to the United States to compete in an international robotics competition.

"This program is meant to help young people believe in themselves, build confidence, and prepare for a career in technology," she emphasized.

Representing Paynesville City Mayor Robert S. Bestman, Youth Focal Person Lawrence Dayugar welcomed the program to the city.

"We're honored to host this groundbreaking initiative in Paynesville, home to some of the smartest young people in Liberia," Dayugar said.

He urged students to take the opportunity seriously, noting that the world is moving quickly in terms of technological advancement.

"This may seem unfamiliar to many of our schools, but it's essential that young people take full advantage," he added.

Also speaking at the event was Rixck W. Barsi-Giah, Vice President for Technical Services at the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), who represented Hon. Fabian Michael Lai, Acting President and CEO of NOCAL.

"STEM education is not just an academic pursuit, it's a national necessity," he declared.

Mr. Lai's message emphasized that the initiative aligns with President Joseph N. Boakai's ARREST Agenda, especially in Education, Science & Technology, and Reform.

"Our country's future depends not just on hydrocarbon resources, but on building the capacity of our people to innovate, analyze, and lead," he stated.

He described the program as a symbol of visionary leadership and grassroots dedication, adding that the knowledge and skills students gain will be critical to shaping Liberia's energy future.

"The young minds nurtured in this program will become the engineers of our pipelines, the data scientists in our labs, and the policymakers of tomorrow," the statement concluded.

NOCAL expressed pride in its collaboration with the Nyonblee Cares Foundation and PCC, reaffirming its belief that Liberia's progress must be driven by people, powered by skill, and shaped by purpose.

"To the students: stay curious, work together, and see yourselves as the architects of Liberia's next chapter," the message concluded.