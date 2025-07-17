Liberia: 'Access to Credit and Training Key to Boosting Cocoa Quality'

The Director-General of the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA), Dan T. Saryee, has emphasized that improving farmers' access to credit, training, and technical support is critical to enhancing the quality of Liberia's cocoa and positioning it for greater competitiveness in the international market.

Speaking during a tour of LACRA's facilities in Ganta, Nimba County, Hon. Saryee outlined an ambitious plan to modernize Liberia's agriculture commodity sector, with a renewed focus on restoring prewar productivity levels and standards once set by the defunct Liberia Produce Marketing Corporation (LPMC).

"We are moving very aggressively toward a system that will support farmers to access credit and receive the training they need to manage their farms to meet international standards," Saryee stated. "Our goal is to ensure that Liberia's cocoa consistently reaches the required 7.5 grade."

Saryee said the entity is working to revitalize its field extension program--once the backbone of LPMC's success--so that farmers can benefit from hands-on technical assistance across the value chain.

"We will build systems and regulations for farmers, agents, and exporters," he explained. "These will form the foundation of our extension programs, which we are determined to roll out as soon as possible."

He noted that LACRA is currently in discussions with private sector actors, exporters, and financial institutions to develop partnerships that can unlock investment in the cocoa, coffee, and palm oil industries.

"We are engaging the private sector, banks, and development partners who are interested in supporting agriculture growth," he said. "Farmers need access not only to markets, but to affordable capital and training in order to thrive."

Despite these promising plans, Saryee acknowledged that LACRA faces a number of operational challenges. Chief among them is a shortage of staff to fully implement the extension program and monitor activities in the field.

"We are seriously under-resourced in terms of staffing," he admitted. "That's why we are appealing to donors and partners to help us with training, equipment, and tools to strengthen our institutional capacity."

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the encroachment of LACRA properties by both private individuals and government entities, particularly in Ganta.

"It's concerning to see portions of LACRA's land now occupied by private structures, a fire service station, and even a police station," he said. "This limits our ability to expand and restore our full operational presence."

Saryee revealed that two of LACRA's warehouses in Ganta are currently being used by private companies for cocoa storage and processing--an arrangement he said demonstrates that quality standards can be met when the right systems are in place.

"The private entities using our warehouses are following international standards in cocoa bagging and processing," he said. "This is a positive sign that our regulations are working, and that gives confidence to our donors and stakeholders."

Saryee also raised serious concern about what he called "excessive taxation" imposed on cocoa farmers and buyers by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), warning that it discourages investment and threatens profitability across the supply chain.

"Right now, cocoa farmers and exporters are being overtaxed," he said. "This undermines their ability to make a profit and discourages them from increasing production."

He revealed that LACRA will soon engage LRA leadership to seek tax reforms that support--not hinder--growth in the agriculture commodity sector.

"We are planning to meet with the LRA bosses to have a frank discussion on how taxes on cocoa, coffee, and other agricultural commodities can be adjusted so farmers can thrive," he noted.

Looking ahead, Saryee said LACRA is committed to implementing reforms that go beyond restoring the LPMC model--including a push to digitize the system for greater transparency and traceability.

"We want to go beyond what LPMC was doing. Our goal is a digitized system that everyone--farmers, agents, exporters, and donors--can monitor," he said. "With transparency and strong regulation, LACRA can once again become the backbone of Liberia's agricultural export economy."