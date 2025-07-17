Liberia: Consultative Not Dictative

opinion

In the Constitution, the Supreme Law of the Land called Liberia, one finds in Section One Article One the words: All Power is the inalienable right of the People. However, many people think that the power is in the hands of the powers that be. This prevailing situation is bad and wrong because it means that Liberia is governed by the rule of outlaw rather than the Rule of Law. This Commentary helps people to understand that good governance is about consultation and not dictation.

The Accra Peace Accord agreed by all Liberian entities assembled in Accra, Ghana, brought into Liberian Law the idea of good governance when it created the Good Governance Commission headed by Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who became President of Liberia. Then the Commission was renamed the Governance Commission and first headed by former President of Liberia Prof. Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer. Note that Prof. Sawyer became Head of the Governance Commission after he served as Head of the Constitution Commission of 1986 and Interim President of Liberia.

The then President of Liberia tried to change the good governance situation into the bad governance prevailing situation. But he did not succeed because the people of Liberia took actions through the Rule of Law to change the bad governance prevailing situation into the good governance enduring situation. The people succeeded as seen in the non-re-election of National Legislators who wanted to be re-elected and candidates who wanted to be re-elected and elected, respectively.

This situation is the only and best way to change the bad prevailing situation into the good enduring situation. This situation the Election of October 10, 2023 and in the formation of the Governance Commission as part of the Law of Liberia. This situation is the only and beat way to change any bad system into a good system. The voters of Liberia voted for this change because they were correctly informed about the bad electoral practices of the National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia.

This situation is the only and best way to change the bad prevailing system of injustice and bring in the good enduring system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient for Peace and Progress. Thís situation is the only and best way for getting persons with good records elected to bring in the system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient for Peace and Progress in any country.