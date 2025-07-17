Liberia: Where Mediocrity Thrives

opinion

LET'S SAY IT AS IT IS; until we learn to value ourself and national worth for what it truely is, we will remain underdeveloped for the next century. We need only to look arround us and we will find that we are far behind other African nations that became independent nothing less then 100 years after we (Liberians) were declared independent in 1847 - like Libya, 1951. If it wasn't the West invasion of Libya, it would have remained unmatched compared to many countries in Africa.

DESPITE SOME LIBERIANS FIND the condescending statement of the U.S. President Trump that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr speaks "beautiful English" humorous and commendable, while at the same time neglecting the substantive matters earlier mentioned by President Boakai, some of us find the behavior invidious.

JUST A WEEK AGO, June 22-25, 2025, other African governments leveraged over $2 billion from the U.S. at the 17th U.S.-Africa Business Summit held in Luanda, Angola impacting critical infrastructures that have eluded Liberia the last 20 years, which is holding back possible investment opportunities. Yet, we are running with and celebrating empty - in my opinion, an invidious trumpery.

LET'S COMPARE THE EMPTY PRAISE at the dinner table with the just ended productive 17th U.S.-Africa Business Summit held in Angola a week ago hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa and the President of Angola, and the U.S. government led by U.S. Ambassador Troy Fitrell, Senior Bureau Official for African Affairs, included the senior-most officials advancing U.S. commercial engagement across Africa, namely: 1. Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor for Africa, 2. Thomas Hardy, Acting Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency, 3. Constance Hamilton, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa, 4. Connor Coleman, Head of Investments and Chief of Staff, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, and 5. Tamara Maxwell, Senior Vice President for Small Business, Export-Import Bank of the United States.

SUMMARY OF OUTCOME: more than $2.5 billion in new deals and commitments between U.S. and African partners were announced, reinforcing the United States' prioritization of trade over aid in our approach to Africa - engaging Africans as peers and partners in investment-led growth.

BENEFICIARIES: Major Deals and Commitments for U.S. Companies:

1. Amer-Con Corporation & Angolan Cargo and Logistics Certification Regulatory Agency

A U.S. consortium led by Florida-based Amer-Con Corporation signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with the Angolan Cargo and Logistics Certification Regulatory Agency to construct and operate 22 grain silo terminals along the Lobito Corridor. The project is backed by the U.S. Export-Import Bank and is expected to significantly enhance Angola's food security and agri-logistics capacity.

2. Cybastion & Angola Telecom

U.S. technology firm Cybastion and Angola Telecom signed a $170 million investment deal to expand digital infrastructure and cybersecurity through Cybastion's "Digital Fast Track" initiative, providing local training and modern infrastructure for Angola's digital transformation.

3. CEC Africa & AG&P

CEC Africa Sierra Leone Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop West Africa's first U.S.-sourced LNG terminal, in partnership with AG&P and backed by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. The terminal will power the 108MW Nant Power Project in Sierra Leone and enable affordable energy for industrial and household use in Sierra Leone.

4. Ruzizi III Holding Power Company & Anzana Electric Group

The Ruzizi III Holding Power Company signed an Invitation to Partner with U.S.-based Anzana Electric Group, paving the way for a 10% equity stake in a $760 million hydropower project spanning Rwanda and the DRC. The project will deliver reliable energy to 30 million people across the region and promote regional integration and stability.

5. Ethiopia Investment Holdings and U.S. International Finance Partners

Ethiopia Investment Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding with U.S. International Finance Partners to invest more than $200 million in the development of luxury hotels, branded residences, and related tourism infrastructure in Ethiopia. The agreement aligns with the development priorities of Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie, who witnessed the signing.

6. Hydro-Link and the Government of Angola

U.S. energy investor Hydro-Link signed an agreement with the Angolan Government to develop a $1.5 billion private transmission line connecting hydropower sites in Angola to critical mineral mines in the DRC. This 1,150-kilometer transmission corridor will enable the delivery of up to 1.2 gigawatts of reliable electricity from Angola's Luaca plant and other hydroelectric facilities to the Kolwezi mining region in the DRC, supporting the region's mining operations and energy needs.

SO, I AM NOT AGAINST The White House and the pampering of President Boakai for whatever reasons, I am simply hoping that we MUST see tangible outcomes after the photo ops. Like it or not, or like my criticism or not, after 177 years of independence, not even President Trump knows that the United States of America stepchild - Liberia, speaks English as its official language - let alone that we do not have adequate electricity, modern road infrastructure, adequate and accessible supply of safe drinking water, quality education and healthcare services, and limited technological infrastructure and competence compared to other ex-colonial African countries. Simply put, we need RESULTS!