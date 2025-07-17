Liberia Revenue Authority Hailed for Requiring Staff to Declare Assets Publicly

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has commended the decisive leadership of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) in mandating all of its staff to publicly declare their assets.

At a joint press conference held on Wednesday, at the LRA Headquarters in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, the Executive Chairperson of the LACC, Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe, saidIt is both a privilege and a mark of institutional integrity to stand beside Commissioner General, James Dorbor Jallah, united in their commitment to transparency and accountability in public service.

"Thisproactive action underscores the LRA's resolve to set the standard in integrity, not just as an enforcement institution but as an example of ethical leadership in the public sector. Integrity is not a slogan. It is a behavior, a deliberate and consistent action that must begin within the walls of our institutions. Asset declaration is one of the key pillars in our national anti-corruption framework," Cllr. Zoe stated.

According to her, it serves not only to safeguard against misuse of public office but also to build trust between government and citizens.

"At the LACC, we believe in collaboration, especially with institutions that are willing to walk the talk. Today, the LRA demonstrates that its commitment to good governance is more than rhetoric; it is leadership by example. This move aligns squarely with Section 10 of the National Code of Conduct and the broader mandate of the LACC to promote integrity, investigate allegations of corruption, and support preventive measures across all sectors," she said.

The LACC Boss pointed out that their partnership signals a renewed era of inter-agency cooperation, stressing "We are not just witnessing asset declaration; we are witnessing institutional maturity a culture where accountability is internalized."

"To all LRA staff: your decision to comply with this directive shows courage and patriotism. To other government institutions we challenge you to follow suit. Let us make asset declaration a new norm, not a rare exception. In closing, the LACC stands ready to offer technical assistance, monitoring, and verification services to support this process. Together, we will continue to

build a public service that is trusted, transparent, and truly committed to serving the Liberian people," she added.

For his part, the LRA CG Jallah before delivering his speech, clarified that while the LACC Act does not mandate every employee within a government entity--such as the LRA--to declare their assets, the LRA Board, in 2016, took a proactive decision requiring all LRA employees, regardless of rank or status, to declare their assets with the Authority.

The Commission General said this decision reflects the LRA's unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity--principles that are especially critical given the nature of the Authority's work. Although this policy was adopted over eight years ago, its full implementation is only now taking effect.

He said yesterday marked a proud and transformative moment for the Liberia Revenue Authority.

"We are honored to stand alongside the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission to formally announce that the LRA has become the first agency of the Government of Liberia to achieve 100% asset declaration compliance for all of our staff," he noted

"This milestone is more than just a statistical achievement - it is a clear demonstration of our institutional commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service. As the nation's revenue authority, we recognize that trust is the cornerstone of effective tax administration. By holding ourselves to the highest standards of ethical conduct, we hope to set a precedent for others and reaffirm the public's confidence in our work," CG Jallah intimidated.

He extended the LRA's sincere thanks to the LACC for its guidance and partnership throughout this process, saying: "This milestone is a joint success and a testament to what is possible when national institutions work together with a shared vision for a more transparent Liberia."

"Let this be a call to action to other public institutions: integrity is not optional - it is the foundation of good governance," CG Jallah said.