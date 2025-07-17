Africa: CAF Women's Afcon 2024 - Best XI of the Group Stage Unveiled

The Technical Study Group (TSG) has announced the Best XI from the group stage of the CAF TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024, currently taking place in Morocco.

Set up in a classic 4-3-3 formation, the team showcases the tournament's standout performers from a thrilling opening round that saw 45 goals scored across 18 matches.

Fierce Front Three

The chosen attacking trio perfectly embodies the pace, power, and precision displayed during the group stage. Leading the line is Zambia's Barbra Banda, whose clinical finishing and relentless presence in the box resulted in three goals.

On the wings, Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) lit up the left flank with her speed and attacking intent, also scoring three times, while Senegal's Nguenar Ndiaye, operating on the right, combined technical sharpness with efficiency to become joint top scorer of the group stage with four goals. Together, they form a dynamic and complementary forward line -- a testament to the growing offensive depth in African women's football.

Inspired Midfield

In midfield, the trio selected offers a blend of creativity, strength, and tactical intelligence. Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak -- voted Best Player of the Group Stage -- orchestrated play with vision, precise passing, and attacking flair.

On the left side, Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade provided driving runs and technical finesse, linking midfield and attack with ease.

On the right, South Africa's Refiloe Jane brought calm control and smart distribution, playing a key role in the collective dominance of the Banyana Banyana.

Resilient, Experienced Defense

A well-balanced and disciplined back line forms the foundation of the Best XI.

The central pairing of South Africa's Bambanani Mbane and Zambia's Lushomo Mweemba brought physicality, leadership, and strong distribution from the back.

On the flanks, Nigeria's Ashleigh Plumptre impressed with composure and defensive solidity on the left, while South Africa's Fikile Magama added energy and attacking support down the right.

This defensive unit combined tactical discipline with forward momentum, ensuring both stability and attacking transition.

Commanding Goalkeeper

Between the posts, Algeria's Chloé N'Gazi was named Best Goalkeeper of the group stage. With three clean sheets, crucial saves, and unwavering composure, she played a key role in guiding Algeria to their first-ever quarter-final appearance in the history of the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF Women's AFCON 2024 Group Stage Best XI (4-3-3):

· Goalkeeper: Chloé N'Gazi (Algeria)

· Defenders: Ashleigh Plumptre (Nigeria), Bambanani Mbane (South Africa), Lushomo Mweemba (Zambia), Fikile Magama (South Africa)

· Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria), Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco), Refiloe Jane (South Africa)

· Forwards: Racheal Kundananji (Zambia), Barbra Banda (Zambia), Nguenar Ndiaye (Senegal)

Dr. Desiree Ellis Named Best Coach of the Group Stage

South Africa's head coach, Dr. Desiree Ellis, has been awarded Best Coach of the Group Stage. A reigning champion with the Banyana Banyana, Dr. Ellis once again demonstrated her ability to prepare and inspire her squad for high-level competition. Unbeaten in the group phase, South Africa topped their group with seven goals scored and just one conceded. Their tactical cohesion, balance between defensive strength and attacking efficiency, and collective spirit earned Dr. Ellis high praise from the technical panel.