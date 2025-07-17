Ghana/Algeria: Black Queens Set for Algeria Showdown in Wafcon Quarterfinals ...After Beating Tanzania 4-1

16 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Black Queens will face Algeria in the quarterfinals of the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after securing a spot in the knockout stage.

The team finished second in Group C, following a strong run that included a 2-0 loss to defending champions, South Africa, a 1-1 draw against Mali, and a decisive 4-1 win over Tanzania in their final group match.

Under the guidance of Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, the Black Queens delivered a spirited performance against Tanzania, ensuring a place in the quarterfinals.

They will now take on Algeria on Saturday, July 19 at the Municipal Stadium in Berkane.

The Black Queens cruised into the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations after a thrilling 4-1 victory over Tanzania in their final Group C match.

The team got off to a flying start, with experienced forward, Princella Adubea, scoring after just 12 minutes when she deflected a clearance from the Tanzania goalkeeper into the net.

Despite missing several chances, the Black Queens held their ground until Tanzania drew level in the 40th minute. However, Alice Kusi's penalty kick restored their lead, followed by goals from Evelyn Badu and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, which sealed a convincing 4-1 win for Ghana.

The result saw the Black Queens finish second in Group C with four points, behind South Africa, who topped the group with seven points.

Meanwhile, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah expressed her delight after Ghana's 4-1 win over Tanzania propelled the Black Queens into the Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

Boye-Hlorkah's stunning finish sealed the victory, setting up a quarterfinal clash against Algeria.

"I'm so proud of the girls," Boye-Hlorkah said after the game.

"They've got my back out there. As a vocal player, I try to lead and push the team to its best, and it's amazing to see everyone working together." she added.

