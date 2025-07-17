Liberia: PUL Advocates for Release of Detained Journalist Stemn

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) is actively engaged in efforts to secure the release of Edward Stemn, a broadcast journalist who has been in detention since July 1, 2025.

Mr. Stemn was ordered to be detained at the Harper Central Prison in Maryland County on the grounds of "Criminal Contempt of Court" by Associate Magistrate Nyemade Bedell of the Gedetarbo Magisterial Court.

The arrest warrant, issued on June 30, 2025, was prompted by Mr. Stemn's failure to appear before the court following a broadcast on Voice of Hope Radio that implicated Magistrate Bedell in alleged bribery and the unlawful release of a drug suspect.

Alongside his colleagues, including Voice of Hope's Station Manager, Alfred Sloh, Mr. Stemn had previously attended a conference on June 28, 2025, where it was decided that the story aired on "The Whistleblower" talk show would be retracted.

An apology letter was to be presented to the court during a follow-up meeting scheduled for June 30.

Due to a bereavement affecting one of their colleagues, Mr. Stemn and his team were unable to attend the June 30 conference.

Their absence was not communicated to the court, leading Magistrate Bedell to issue the arrest order on the same day, subsequently executed on July 1.

Upon learning of the situation on the night of July 4, 2025, from journalist Langston Joe Wilson, Station Manager of City FM in Pleebo, the PUL immediately reached out to Magistrate Bedell to facilitate the release of Mr. Stemn.

Although initial efforts yielded limited results, the PUL was able to connect with Magistrate Bedell on the afternoon of Saturday, July 5.

She assured the PUL that arrangements were being made to release the journalist by Monday, July 7.

The PUL has verified information from fellow journalists in Maryland County indicating that Mr. Stemn was transported from Harper Central Prison to the Gedetarbo Magisterial Court for the restoration of his freedom.

Once his release is finalized, the PUL intends to discuss with Mr. Stemn the circumstances surrounding his detention and address any health, safety and legal concerns that have arisen from his experience over the past six days.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.