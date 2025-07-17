Liberia: UNFPA Liberia, Government Commemorate World Population Day 2025

Monrovia — The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) over the weekend commemorated World Population Day 2025 with a plan to empower young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world.

The event which took place at the Paynesville City Hall brought together officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), development partners, civil society organizations, and the youths and students groups.

Every year on July 11, UNFPA observes World Population Day to raise awareness about global population issues surrounding sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Giving an opening remarks, UNFPA Officer-in-Charge Leonard Kamugisha hailed the collaboration with national partners and emphasized the importance of reproductive freedom and gender equality.

"Reproductive agency is more than just freedom from coercion. It is about creating the full range of conditions that allow people to exercise their reproductive rights," Kamugisha said.

He highlighted ongoing barriers, including economic challenges, gender discrimination, and limited access to healthcare, which continue to restrict reproductive choices for many women globally.

The 2025 edition, officially released by UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem on June 12 in Nairobi, Kenya, has sparked international discussion with strong relevance to Liberia.

Speaker of the 55th Legislature of Liberia, Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon, delivered the keynote address and officially launched the report and reaffirmed the House of Representatives commitment to reforms that promote dignity, choice, and inclusion.

Also speaking, UN Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni described the report as a powerful tool for both reflection and action.

"This is more than just statistics, it's a call to action. We must move away from fear-driven narratives around population growth and instead focus on the rights and aspirations of people, particularly women and young people," she said.

She noted that Liberia continues to face deep-rooted inequalities, including limited access to sexual and reproductive health services and the persistence of harmful practices such as female genital mutilation.

"This report reflects people's lives, choices, and opportunities. It urges us to shift from fear-based narratives about overpopulation or fertility rates to rights-based approaches that promote dignity, choice, and autonomy," Umutoni added.

She highlighted challenges related to gender inequality, climate vulnerability, and the availability of essential health products for women and girls, and called for increased investment in youth and women's empowerment.

"No one can achieve this alone. It requires collective action across all sectors of society," she said.

Senator Dabah Varpilah of Grand Cape Mount County serves as the keynote speaker. Senator Varpilah told the gathering that Liberia's demographic dividend as a youthful country and encouraged national leaders to create the enabling environment for young people to have the families they want.

LISGIS Director-General Richard F. Ngafuan emphasized the importance of data in shaping Liberia's future.

"Today, over 5.2 million Liberians reside in the country, with 1.4 million women in their reproductive years. More than 60% of the population is under the age of 25. This presents both a promise and a challenge," Mr. Ngafuan emphasized.

He cited that Liberia's total fertility rate has declined from 5.8 children per woman in 2008 to 3.0 in 2025, life expectancy is increasing, maternal mortality is declining and urbanization is accelerating, with projections showing that two-thirds of Liberians will live in cities by 2045.

Ngafuan praised development partners and UNFPA for their continued support in strengthening national statistical systems.

He urged increased investment in LISGIS to generate the high-quality data needed to guide policy decisions.

"Informed governance begins with accurate data. We must match insight with investment. Let us ensure that every young Liberian has the power to decide when to start a family, how to pursue their dreams, and where to build a future rooted in fairness and opportunity," Mr. Ngafuan said.

UNFPA data over the past five years shows one in 10 women globally cannot decide whether to use contraception, while one in four women are unable to make decisions about their own healthcare and one in four women cannot refuse sex.

UNFPA calls for policies that ensures full reproductive rights, long-term support for families, and the elimination of gender-based violence and harmful norms.