Liberia: Ministry of Health Begins Early Third Quarter Distribution of Essential Medicines

16 July 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched the third quarter distribution of essential medicines and medical supplies ahead of schedule to prevent delays due to anticipated road closures across the country.

The early rollout, ordered by Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, aims to maintain the uninterrupted delivery of critical health commodities, particularly to remote areas likely to be affected by upcoming infrastructure works from the Ministry of Public Works.

Dr. Joshua Tarpeh Peters Jr., Director of Pharmaceutical Services and Chief Pharmacist of the Republic of Liberia, confirmed the early start during an update from the Central Medical Store (CMS) warehouse in Caldwell.

"We have begun deployment on unpaved routes, including the picking, verification, and packing of essential medicines and supplies for all programs," said Dr. Peters. "This proactive measure ensures continued access to vital health supplies regardless of road conditions."

The Ministry's logistics partner, the World Food Programme (WFP), will begin transporting the supplies to county depots, hospitals, health centers, and last-mile health facilities starting July 17, 2025. The nationwide delivery is expected to be completed by July 28.

The distribution prioritizes counties accessed via unpaved roads, which are most at risk of disruption due to road construction and maintenance activities scheduled in the coming weeks.

The Ministry of Health has reassured health workers and the public of its readiness to monitor and support the entire supply chain, emphasizing that no medical facility should experience stockouts during the third quarter.

