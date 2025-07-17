Liberia: Ganta City Authority Opens Alleyways

In the wake of the upcoming Independence Day celebration slated for July 26, the Ganta City Authority has embarked on the rehabilitation of alleys across the city and its environs to enhance socio - economic activities.

Mayor Samuel S. Hardt told journalists that the ongoing exercise is phase two of the rehabilitation process which began later this year, and it is going to continue until most of the populated communities in Ganta are reached.

"We are here to launch another phase of alleys/streets rehabilitation across the city, which we started sometime this year," he said.

This latest rehabilitation of alleys commenced on People's Street Road, near the police station and continues as far as Gleyenlu Community - Zuamill Border, the sub-port to Ganta Main Port of Entrance.

Glenyenlu is one the largest communities in Ganta, extending as far to the border of St. John River, which bordered Liberia and Guinea.

It is home to many business centers, including the 'Guinea Embassy Guesthouse', the ongoing hotel complex by Businessman Phareze Dekpah, schools and other social centers.

Most of the communities in Ganta, including Glenyenlu are faced with deplorable condition of the alleys, depriving businesses and infrastructural development from flourishing outside of the main street (the Tubman Boulevard), something Mayor Hardt is anticipating of ensuring that these communities are connected.

"Many of our communities are struggling with severely deplorable road conditions, especially during the rainy season and so we are carrying on quick-impact road works to ensure free movement of goods and services," said Mayor Hardt.

"Currently we have identified communities that need urgent attention for intervention and the machines will move there without any delay," he said.

"This weeklong quick-impact rehabilitation and road reconditioning exercise intended to intervene or target the most critical alleys across the city," he said.

Mayor Hardt expressed his gratitude to businessman Tomah Seh Floyd Sr, who provided the machines to support the Gonta City Corporation.

He also called on residents to join hands with the city authority by providing fuel to speed up the rehabilitation process, adding, "The City Corporation can't do this alone."

In another development, Nimba District six representative, Rep. Dorwoan Gleekia is expected to turn over the police station built in Old Yourpea to the community and the county at large during this July 26, season.

The Old Yourpea and the entire Kparblee Administrative District and their environs have been marred by violence, emanating from the mostly the encroachment of Gio Forest by Burkinabé, which in one of the violent situations led to the death of a Burkinabé national in the forest early this year by an unknown man.