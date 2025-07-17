Ghana: ADB MD Lauds Govt's Feed Ghana Initiative

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC, Edward Ato Sarpong, has commended the government for its Feed Ghana initiative, describing it as a transformative intervention aimed at boosting agricultural productivity while creating employment opportunities across the country.

The Feed Ghana Initiative, led by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), aims to boost agricultural production and ensure a steady supply of raw materials to drive the growth of agro-industries. It also seeks to create thousands of jobs for young people and agripreneurs, while contributing to Ghana's broader economic transformation.

Mr Ato Sarpong noted that the initiative resonates with ADB's agenda of supporting national development through sustainable investment in agribusiness.

"The initiative aligns with ADB's new tagline, Beyond Banking..., which reflects the Bank's unwavering commitment to delivering added value that reaches beyond traditional financial services," he said.

"Our purpose as a Bank is not only to finance agriculture but to be part of the broader transformation of lives and livelihoods." Feed Ghana is precisely the type of initiative that will motivate us to innovate, make more deliberate investments, and accompany farmers, processors, and agri-SMEs on their path to growth and expansion," he continued.

Edward Ato Sarpong indicated the Bank would effectively collaborate with the government and MoFA to support projects under this initiative, which covers areas such as Grains and Legumes Development, Smart Agriculture, Vegetable Development Project, Institutional Farming, the Poultry Sector Initiatives, Livestock Development, Cocoa Industry Project, Cotton Production Expansion, and Oil Palm Industry Development.

"I strongly believe that the programme will strengthen the agric value chain by ensuring that agricultural produce is efficiently processed into food products and industrial inputs, help reduce post-harvest losses, and enhance food security in Ghana," the MD stated.

He further hinted at ADB's readiness to serve as a key partner in actualising these initiatives through tailor-made financing solutions, technical and advisory support, and capacity-building interventions.

"We are already exploring new financing schemes and collaborations that will enable us to meet the unique needs of agribusinesses under the Feed Ghana programme," he said.

The ADB is repositioning to efficiently provide universal product offerings and digital banking solutions that best serve the evolving needs of our customers and the general public.

The Bank recently launched its new corporate tagline called "Beyond Banking..." which is anchored on strategic partnerships and exceptional relationship management, customer experience, among others.