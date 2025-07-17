Ghana: President Orders Arrest of Rogue Task Force

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the arrest and prosecution of rogue individuals or groups who extort money from legitimate mining companies in the name of the National Anti-illegal Mining Task force.

"I've noted the activity of illegal anti-galamsey task forces that go around extorting money from legitimate small scale mining companies.

"I've requested that the authorities arrest and prosecute any individual or group involved in this illegal anti-galamsey activity," the President disclosed.

He made this known in Juaboso in the Western North Region yesterday when he addressed the chiefs and people on his 'Thank You' visit to the area.

President Mahama's directive comes in the wake of allegations levelled against some executives of the governing National Democratic Congress by the Small Scale Miners Association.

The miners had accused the national organiser, Joseph Yamin, and Third Vice Chair of the NDC, Yakubu Abanga of being behind the fake galamsey task force; an allegation the two have denied.

According to President Mahama, Ghana's forests, rivers and green belts are its national treasures which must be protected.

He said government was alarmed at the reported environmental destructions of those treasures by illegal miners across Awaso, Dadieso, and Sefwi Anhwiaso and other parts of the region and the country at large and would leave no stone unturned in addressing the scourge.

"I must be honest; this is a national emergency. The national taskforce will continue its efforts to halt illegal mining in our forest reserves and on our water bodies," he stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On government's developmental agenda for the region, President Mahama said his administration would ensure fair distribution of the national wealth and that the Western North Region would not be left out.

He acknowledged the poor road network of the region, one of the six newly created regions in 2019, and assured the people that identified roads would be placed under government's 'big push' infrastructure initiative to ensure speedy completion.

"These roads are vital arteries for moving cocoa, timber, food products and people across our country. They are not a luxury. They are a necessity."

The Minister for Roads and Highways, President Mahama said, has been directed to prioritise the identified roads and return contractors to site to work without further delay.

"The finance minister has assured that resources are available to reconstruct these roads and promised that any contractor who works on a big push project, if you present your certificate, within two weeks you'll be paid. So money is not going to be a problem," the President assured.

President Mahama reiterated his campaign promise to establish a regional hospital and a public university in the Western North Region to bring health care and education closer to the people.

On behalf of the chiefs and people, the Kontihene of Sefwi Juaboso, Nana Bonsai, commended the President for the early gains in the economy by his government which has brought relief to the citizenry.

He was also appreciative of the President for appointing the highest number of sons and daughters of the region into any government in the history of the country.