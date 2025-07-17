Ghana: 'Tvet Remains Govt Priority in Reset Agenda'

The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has reaffirmed government's commitment to invest heavily in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a key driver of Ghana's development.

"TVET remains the priority of government in its reset agenda," he said.

Mr Iddrisu was speaking at the World Youth Skills Day Dialogue in Accra yesterday held at the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC).

The event was on the theme "Youth Empowerment through AI and Digitalisation: The Role of Technology in Hands-On Skills for the Future Workforce."

It was organised by the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service and sponsored by the European Union and GIZ.

The programme was also used to launch the National TVET Week celebration scheduled for November this year.

Mr Iddrisu said government would continue to invest in TVET because it created entrepreneurs rather than job seekers.

He added that TVET was central to Ghana's development and must be well resourced to produce a highly skilled and future-ready workforce.

Mr Iddrisu called for the establishment of a dedicated TVET Fund to support technical and vocational education, proposing that 2.5 per cent of the country's total annual budget revenue be allocated to the Fund.

According to him, a sustainable financing mechanism was key to the successful implementation of flagship programmes such as the National Apprenticeship Programme and One Million Coders Initiative.

The Minister announced plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, coding and electronics into the curriculum from the kindergarten level.

"We have formed a committee to guide the inclusion of these subjects, which are critical to digital transformation," he said.

Mr Iddrisu disclosed that the Italian government had provided a €5 million grant to support infrastructure development for technical and vocational training institutions in the country.

"Going forward, we will witness aggressive investment in TVET infrastructure and teacher capacity-building," he assured.

The Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Administration, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, in her remarks, said the future of Ghana's economy depended on how well the youth were prepared to embrace the digital revolution.

She explained that the global TVET market, valued at $679 billion in 2023, was expected to grow to $1.43 trillion by 2030.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You, the youth of Ghana, must be part of this economy and benefit from it," she urged.

Ms Addo said the government, through various initiatives, was equipping the youth with employable skills, stressing the importance of digital literacy, innovation, and the ability to create solutions.

"This is not just about being viral; it's about becoming valuable," she said.

She also announced the continuation and completion of previously abandoned infrastructure projects to support TVET delivery.

"This is a reset not just of the economy, but of the workforce from textbooks to tools," she added.

For his part, the Director-General of Ghana TVET Service, Dr Eric Kofi Adzroe, said the celebration of the National TVET Week in November would showcase the work of TVET learners and promote the image of technical education in the country.

He called on development partners, private sector actors, and donor agencies to support the celebration, which he said would highlight Ghana's potential to become a regional hub for skilled labour.

Dr Adzroe noted that digital transformation was already underway and urged the youth to embrace hands-on skills that aligned with emerging technologies.