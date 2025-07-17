Ghana: Govt Secures $117m ...for Basic Education Reforms - Dr Apaak

The Ministry of Education has secured additional funding of $117m in the delivery of Basic Education Reforms under the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP).

This additional financing secured from the World Bank, and its international partners, is expected to scale up interventions in low-performing basic schools, and improve accountability systems in the basic education system.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak,who represented the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrissu announced this at the inaugural meeting of the GALOP Project Oversight Committee in Accra on Monday.

The meeting was to strengthen collaboration and find ways of expanding access as well as improving quality of education at the Basic level.

Dr Clement Apaak emphasised the critical role of the Committee in ensuring that all project activities are effectively implemented and aligned with national education priorities, and responsive to the needs of Ghanaian learners.

"This Committee has a duty to provide rigorous oversight and strategic leadership. Our success will depend on how well we coordinate, monitor, and stay accountable to the core objectives of GALOP--improved learning outcomes, equity, and system strengthening," he stated.

He added that GALOP AF2, funded by the World Bank, Global Partnership for Education (GPE), and other partners, is designed to improve literacy and numeracy proficiency at the early grades through structured pedagogy, teacher training, curriculum alignment, and the use of standardised assessments.

"The project would target over 10,000 underserved and low-performing basic schools and prioritise support for vulnerable learners, including girls, children with disabilities, and those in rural and hard-to-reach areas," he added.

The Minister added that, the component of this project would include the provision of school grants, digital learning tools, and teaching materials; strengthening inclusive education; and promoting data-driven decision-making at school, district, and national levels.

Dr Apaak on behalf of his Minister who is also the Chairperson of GALOP AF2,expressed gratitude to all funding partners for their continued support, urging committee members to remain focused on results and responsive to on-the-ground realities.

"With genuine collaboration and strong oversight, we can ensure that no child would be left behind. Let us reaffirm our commitment to making GALOP AF2 a model of success for Ghana's education transformation," the Minister concluded.

The Committee is expected to meet regularly to review progress and address implementation challenges.