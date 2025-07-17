Nigeria: Forgive Us for Inability to Retrieve Our Mandate - Edo PDP Begs Supporters

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has apologised to its supporters for failing to reclaim what it described as a stolen mandate in the September 2024 governorship election.

Speaking during a stakeholders' meeting on Monday, the state PDP caretaker committee chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, said the party faced insurmountable obstacles.

"We did everything within our power to retrieve our mandate, but the collusion ... was a hurdle we could not overcome," he said.

He appealed to party members and Edo people for forgiveness, adding that the PDP's petitions were clear and strong enough to secure victory had the courts judged them on merit.

"With the Supreme Court ruling, we have reached the final bus stop. We must now close that chapter and begin repositioning the party in the state," he said.

Aziegbemi charged party faithful to focus on the 2027 presidential election, vowing to remove President Bola Tinubu and the APC from power.

"They have ruined this nation's economy. We cannot continue like this. That is the mandate we are giving you--start preparing from now," he said.

Also speaking, PDP governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, thanked supporters for standing by him from the campaigns to the Supreme Court, where he said justice was denied.

He criticised PDP lawmakers in the Edo House of Assembly who defected to other parties, describing them as politicians who follow "where belle face."

Ighodalo, however, said he found solace in the overwhelming support he received.

"I'm not sad. I'm proud that 65 percent of voters chose me. Edo people know what they want," he said.