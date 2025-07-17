Nigeria: Suspension - Akpabio Appeals Judgement Against Reinstatement of Natasha-Uduaghan

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja challenging the order for the reinstatement of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on July 4 ordered the reinstatement of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan as her six months suspension was "excessive", as well as N5 million fine for making a social media publication during the tendency of the suit.

In the appeal brought by his lawyers, Akpabio is urging the appellate court to set aside the judgment, arguing in an 11-ground appeal that the trial court erred in assuming jurisdiction over what he described as the internal affairs of the National Assembly-matters which, he contends, are beyond judicial interference under Section 251 of the 1999 Constitution.

Akpabio also wants the appellate court to fault the judgement of the court for dismissing his preliminary objection and issuing orders affecting parliamentary procedures.

He maintained that actions taken during plenary, including suspensions and resolutions, are protected by the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, and should not be subject to litigation.

Akpabio further argued that Akpoti-Uduaghan's suit was premature, as she had failed to exhaust the internal redress mechanisms of the Senate, particularly the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, as stipulated in the Senate Standing Orders, 2023 (as amended).

He also accused the trial court of breaching his right to a fair hearing by raising issues not canvassed by either party-specifically, whether the suspension was excessive-and proceeding to recommend her recall without allowing both parties to address the issue.

Trouble started on February 20 when Akpabio reshuffled Akpoti-Uduaghan's seat in the Senate auditorium, which she protested against, and the matter was referred to the Ethics and Privileges Committee, which ordered her to apologise.

She, however, refused, and during a television interview, she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, which led the committee to suspend her for six months.

The committee then suspended her for six months for "unruly behaviour," denying her office access, salary and security.

Furthermore, Akpoti-Udughan is also facing the Attorney General of the Federation's criminal charges in two different courts, brought in May and bordering on defamation, following allegations of assassination plans against Akpabio and former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello.