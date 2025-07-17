Nigeria: Ibom Air Eyes 64 Percent Revenue Growth of N150bn

Ibom Air, Nigeria's state-owned airline said it is targeting a turnover of about N150b in 2025, a 64 per cent increase of its turnover of N96b recorded in 2024.

The airline's Acting MD/CEO, Mr George Uriesi spoke in Lagos during the Travel Agents' Forum organised by the airline.

The forum was aimed at strengthening its relationships with key industry stakeholders, bringing together representatives from across the travel and tourism ecosystem for a robust roundtable conversation.

The session was attended by Ibom Air's top management, Amaka Echetabu Director Airline services, Aniekan Essienette Group Manager Marketing and Communications and led by the.

In his remarks, Mr Uriesi emphasized the critical role that travel agents and tourism stakeholders play in shaping the airline's growth and customer engagement strategy.

"Our success as an airline is deeply connected to the partnerships we foster within the industry. This forum allows us to listen, learn, and co-create value with our most trusted partners," he said.

The roundtable conversation explored actionable strategies to enhance collaboration, improve customer experiences, and create stronger commercial alignment between Ibom Air and its partners.

While responding to input from the travel agents, Uriesi said the airline was on a growth trajectory and was thankful for the contribution of travel agents to the airline's revenue since they came on board 6 months ago.

He assured them that they had come on board at a time when the airline was just getting into its growth phase, which promised mutually beneficial business to them and to the airline.

According to him, the next phase of growth would come from the entry into service of the new terminal at Victor Attah International Airport, which would allow the airline transit from a point-to-point carrier to a hub and spoke network carrier.