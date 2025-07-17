Nigeria: Opawunmi Shines At Golf Fore Peace Eko 2025 Tourney

Afolashade Opawunmi emerged the overall winner of the Golf Fore Peace Tournament EKO 2025, held at the prestigious Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos. She returned a gross score of 84 with a handicap of 15, securing a net score of 69 to top the leaderboard at the highly anticipated event.

The tournament, now in its fourth edition, is a flagship peace-building initiative organized by Heartlink Ventures Ltd., under the leadership of Kemi Otegbade. It is held in collaboration with the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff and aims to use golf as a platform for promoting peace and unity across Nigeria.

In a major highlight of the event, eight distinguished individuals were unveiled as Lagos Peace Ambassadors in recognition of their efforts in fostering social harmony and development. Among them were Mobolaji Ogunlende, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, and veteran Nollywood actor and director, Fred Amata.

The Golf Fore Peace EKO 2025 Tournament, held penultimate Saturday, brought together golfers, stakeholders, and advocates of national unity in a relaxed yet purposeful atmosphere. With the increasing role of sports in peacebuilding, the event continues to inspire dialogue, collaboration, and goodwill among diverse groups in society.

The organisers reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining the initiative as a symbol of hope and a tool for social cohesion in Nigeria.