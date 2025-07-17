Nigeria: A Journey Rooted in Conviction and Nationhood

As I reflect on the life and legacy of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, I do so with immense gratitude, humility, and a sense of patriotic pride. My first encounter with him was not in a political meeting room, but rather in the modest surroundings of Ahmadu Bello Univeristy, Zaria. He had come to visit his daughter, who happened to be my classmate. Even at that time, he carried himself with a quiet dignity that left a lasting impression on me as a young girl.

Years later, as the country's political climate evolved, so did my path. I became actively involved in The Buhari Organisation (TBO), a grassroots platform dedicated to amplifying the values and leadership ethos of General Buhari. The TBO would later make a foray into the national partisan political space through the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and eventually the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the political party that carried Baba Buhari's reformist vision into national prominence.

Through all these phases, President Buhari remained consistent--a symbol of integrity, discipline, and national commitment. In those early CPC days, he was not just a party leader; he was a mentor who believed in cultivating future leaders based on merit and patriotism. His presence was never overbearing, but always inspiring. He listened more than he spoke and acted only after deliberate reflection. In him, I found a moral compass, a teacher, and a steady hand in times of uncertainty in the trenches of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), a political movement born out of the yearning for a more transparent, just, and people-driven Nigeria. Back then, General Buhari--as we all knew him--was not just a political leader; he was a moral compass and a symbol of resistance against impunity.

President Buhari's call to national service was never about self-interest. It was about a deep and abiding love for Nigeria. I saw firsthand how he embodied discipline, integrity, and frugality--values that became the foundation of the TBO, the CPC and later, the All Progressives Congress (APC). His presence in our meetings was never overbearing, but always decisive. He listened more than he spoke and acted only after deliberate consultation. In him, I found a mentor, a statesman, and a leader who never wavered in the face of adversity.

Serving under President Buhari was not just a political appointment--it was a national duty and a personal honour. As Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, I was entrusted with the weighty responsibility of managing crises in some of Nigeria's most vulnerable communities. That trust was born not from convenience but from decades of mutual respect and aligned vision. He believed in competence, not noise; in results, not rhetoric.

President Buhari's vision for a Nigeria that prioritised the poor and the vulnerable was resolute. Under his administration, we launched the largest social protection intervention in sub-Saharan Africa. The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), which included N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), and the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, impacted millions of households. These policies did not just emerge from Abuja boardrooms; they were rooted in President Buhari's lived experiences growing up in Daura--he understood poverty not as a theory, but as a lived reality.

He was never one to be moved by fanfare or self-glorification. His instructions were often simple but profound: "Make sure the people see the impact." That clarity of purpose made it possible for us to prioritise transparency, accountability, and scale.

President Buhari's tenure was not without trials--from security challenges in the North East, the COVID-19 pandemic, to economic shocks caused by global oil fluctuations. Yet, in all these, he remained a leader of calm resolve. I remember vividly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the late-night strategy sessions, the anxious data reviews, and the urgent mobilisations to reach the most affected communities.

His support for the establishment and independence of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs was a testament to his foresight. He knew that Nigeria needed institutional preparedness and resilience in an age of compounding humanitarian crises. He never interfered for political expedience, and he gave me and my team the political backing to do what was right, even when it was not popular.

He carried Nigeria's burdens with quiet dignity and an unwavering belief in the capacity of our people. Many will not know that even in his quietest moments, he asked detailed questions about displaced persons, orphans, widows, and returnees. He never stopped thinking about how the government could do better.

On a personal note, President Muhammadu Buhari was more than a political leader. To me, he was a father figure. His guidance throughout my career was rooted in genuine mentorship. He believed in the capacity of women and young people. At a time when cynicism and tokenism clouded opportunities for women in politics, he gave me a platform to serve and grow.

His trust was never transactional. He never required sycophancy or blind loyalty. What he demanded was competence, truthfulness, and a commitment to service. For that, I remain eternally grateful.

He taught many of us that power is transient, and that leadership is not about the title you bear but the legacy you leave. His austere lifestyle, even as president, was a lesson in humility. His detachment from materialism and obsession with legacy projects like the Second Niger Bridge, railways, and agriculture reforms remind us that governance should outlive the officeholder.

President Buhari may no longer be in office, but his legacy is deeply etched in the soul of Nigeria. His contribution to the fight against corruption, infrastructure renewal, social protection, and electoral reforms cannot be wished away, no matter how history is interpreted. He was a steward, not a conqueror of Nigeria's resources. He governed with restraint and uncommon integrity.

For me, Sadiya Umar Farouq, his former student in the political journey of service and sacrifice, I will continue to be guided by the ideals he stood for: justice, service, and patriotism. I will tell the next generation that I served under a president who led by example, who put the people before politics, and who walked away from power with the same simplicity with which he entered it.

To His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, thank you--for your leadership, for your mentorship, for your sacrifice. May history be kind to you. And may generations unborn learn that once in the life of this nation, a Honorable man came and lived for Nigeria.

"Allah ya ma Baba Buhari Rahama da Jannatul Firdausi, Ameen summa Ameen."

Sadiya Umar Farouq CON, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development