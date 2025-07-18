Liberia: Former President Weah Signs Condolence Book in Abuja, Hails Buhari As 'Pillar of Stability'

Former Liberian President George M. Weah paid tribute to late Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja, signing the official Book of Condolence as he described Buhari as "a great friend of Liberia and a pillar of stability in the region."

Weah, who is currently visiting Nigeria and earlier met with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made brief comments to reporters following the signing, stating that he came to "pay homage" to Buhari, credits whom he says was instrumental in supporting Liberia's peaceful democratic transition and regional security.

In a separate statement from Monrovia on July 13, Weah eulogized Buhari as a "pillar of stability" and "steadfast partner," recalling his support during Liberia's 2017 democratic transition. He praised Buhari's leadership in West Africa, commending the former Nigerian president's role in reinforcing democratic institutions and fostering regional peace initiatives.

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria's president from 2015 to 2023 and earlier as military head of state (1983-1985), died July 13 in London at age 82 after a prolonged illness. Known for his anti-corruption stance and austere lifestyle, Buhari's death prompted expressions of mourning across the continent, including a state funeral in his home state of Katsina .

During his press remarks, Weah reiterated the personal connection they shared, mentioning bilateral and multilateral engagements that forged a close partnership between Liberia and Nigeria.

"We are here to honor a man whose leadership transcended borders and whose legacy will continue to inspire generations," Weah said to assembled journalists in the Nigerian capital.

His visit carries added diplomatic significance. Earlier, Weah met with Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu in Abuja, reinforcing longstanding ties and exploring avenues for continued cooperation.

In Nigeria, Buhari's death has set in motion a week of national mourning, led by President Bola Tinubu, with Buhari laid to rest in Daura on Tuesday, fulfilling his final rites according to Islamic traditions