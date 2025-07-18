Liberia: Missing Child Found Dead in Creek.

Residents of Fishtown, Rivergee County, are mourning the death of an 18-month-old child, who was discovered drowned in a creek after reportedly going missing.

By Patrick N. Mensah, Maryland County

Rivergee, Liberia; July 18, 2025 - Several residents are heartbreaking due to a tragedy that unfolded in New Settlement Community, Fishtown, River Gee County, involving a 1-year-6-month-old baby girl, identified as Forlay, who reportedly drowned in a creek on July 15, 2025.

According to the deceased's mother, Vicky Toe, she had left the child in the care of her peers while she went to the market.

She said upon her return, she noticed her baby was nowhere to be found, but later discovered her lying in a creek just steps away from their house after a thorough search.

Madam Toe added that she immediately alerted community members and called on the Liberia National Police to report the devastating incident.

Meanwhile, a 15-man jury comprised of local leaders and health team examined the body, after which they reported no foul play.

The situation has drawn residents' concern, with many regretting the sudden death of the missing baby, expressing condolences to the bereaved family.

They pointed out that the untimely death of little Forlay has ignited deep concern among residents regarding child's supervision and parental responsibility.

They urged parents and guardians to exercise greater vigilance, especially with children of such a delicate age, to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Others expressed fear and highlighted some of the challenges they were facing, such as a lack of hand pumps, health workers, and electricity, among other essential social services. -Editing by Jonathan Browne