Liberia: Boakai - President Boakai Returns Home - Calls for Renewed Global Partnerships and National Self-Reliance

By Jamesetta D. Williams

ROBERTFIELD-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has returned to Liberia following a high-level diplomatic visit to the United States with a call for renewed international partnerships and self-reliance.

The Liberian leader also underscored his administration's commitment to national self-reliance and strategic development.

President Boakai, upon arrival at the Roberts International Airport (RIA), told reporters that his trip was "a very positive move" that reflects his administration's Liberia First agenda -) a philosophy centered on placing the country's interests at the core of every engagement and policy.

"Everything we're doing is centered around putting Liberia first. That's what guides our efforts ensuring that our country's interests are prioritized in all our engagements," the President stated.

While in the US, President Boakai held discussions with leaders and representatives from over 15 countries, exploring opportunities for investment, technology transfer, and sustainable development.

While acknowledging that Liberia is not yet among Africa's top three investment destinations, the President expressed optimism about the path ahead.

"We are working toward becoming a leading destination for investment. It's not just about external confidence it's about building confidence within ourselves, our systems, and our leadership," he emphasized.

He cited China and the United States as two examples of countries with different approaches to development and investment.

He, however, said it was high time Liberia carved out its own path forward.

"We don't have the technology yet. We don't know how long some partners will remain committed. But our focus is to build a self-sufficient Liberia one that no longer depends entirely on outside help," he said.

President Boakai also reiterated his responsibility as Liberia's chief diplomat and national ambassador, stating that it is his duty to market the country positively on the global stage.

"My role is to sell Liberia in a positive way to tell our story and show the rest of the world who we are. We must be bold. We must aim for greatness. That's how progress is made," he declared.

The President's remarks come at a time when Liberia is actively seeking to attract foreign direct investment, strengthen infrastructure, and improve its economic standing under the ARREST Agenda, a national strategy focused on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

