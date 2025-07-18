Nigeria: Atiku - Those Who Created PDP Crisis Are Leaving - Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has said that those who created the internal crisis in the party are leaving.

George stated this during an interview on Channels TV's Politics Today on Thursday.

He was discussing the exit of the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar and Dele Momodu, who also left the party on Thursday.

George added that the party would be back on track after its National Executive Council meeting scheduled for next week.

When asked if the PDP would survive after Atiku and Dele Momodu's exit, George said, "Those who created the crisis are the ones you find outside there now, who have gone to join him (Atiku).

"We are holding our next NEC meeting this common week and when we meet, we will discuss the problems of the party, approve all the committees that are going to be handling the elective convention of the party.

"The fact that we are in position to hold that meeting and at the end of that meeting you will see that the Iroko tree has been resurrected.

"These guys are just starting up. I don't want to say good riddance to bad rubbish, but I am appealing to them before it is too late what they are solidly longing to have is to have a platform to contest for presidency.

"In our own party we have a procedure where you can contest for presidency. Once it's no zoned to your area, you cannot.They are exhibiting a perpetual self-conceitedness, selfishness. It must be you; it must be me."