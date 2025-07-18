Liberia: Senate Confirms Gbeisay As Chief Justice

Capitol Hill, July 18, 2025: Associate Justice Gbeisay's confirmation follows a two-day practical evaluation and confirmation hearing by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims, and Petitions.

His confirmation was predicated on a report from the Senate's Committee on Judiciary, Claims and Petitions recommending the confirmation of the nominee.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai recently nominated Justice Gbeisay to replace outgoing Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene-Youh, who has reached the constitutional age of retirement (70) in line with Article 72(b) of the Constitution of Liberia.

Article 72(b) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution states:

"The Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court and judges of the subordinate courts of record shall be retired at the age of seventy; provided, however, that a Justice or Judge may continue in office for as long as may be necessary to enable him to render judgment or perform any other judicial duty in regard to proceedings entertained by him before he attained the age of seventy."

A motion for the confirmation of Justice Gbeisay was filed by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon and immediately endorsed by members of the Senate.

All 24 Senators present during the sitting voted in favor of the motion.

Following the Senate's decision, the Secretary of the Senate was mandated by the presiding officer, President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, to communicate with the Chief Executive regarding the body's decision.

Meanwhile, moments after the confirmation of Justice Gbeisay as Chief Justice of Liberia, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has nominated Cllr. Boakai Kanneh as Associate Justice to replace incoming CJ Gbeisay.

The nominee currently serves as the Chairman of the Law Reform Commission.