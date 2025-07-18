Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu's Trial Politically-Motivated - IPOB

Nnewi — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday reiterated its belief in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, despite what it described as perceived challenges within the Nigerian judicial system.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, titled "Justice Must Not Be Abducted: The World is Watching Omotosho's Court," the group emphasized the importance of judicial independence and the rule of law, especially as it pertains to the ongoing trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement read in part: "The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and many Nigerians who are concerned with justice maintain deep respect for the judiciary as the last resort for justice."

"We understand the critical importance of allowing courts to reach decisions based on law and fact, and strictly on issues presented in open court, backed by the case record."

IPOB noted that in the light of a recent ruling by the Kenyan High Court, which addressed issues surrounding the circumstances of Kanu's return to Nigeria, there is now heightened international interest in the conduct of the trial.

The group raised legal concerns regarding jurisdiction, citing the principle of double criminality under Nigerian law, which requires that an alleged offence must also be a crime in the country from which the accused was returned. According to IPOB, this principle is necessary to establish proper jurisdiction in transnational legal matters.

Referencing previous legal precedents, the statement mentioned that due process must be followed in transferring individuals across borders for trial, suggesting that adherence to international legal norms is vital for the legitimacy of such proceedings.

While acknowledging the professionalism of the presiding judge, IPOB appealed for fairness and fidelity to the rule of law in handling the case. The group also emphasized its trust in the judiciary's capacity to uphold constitutional principles.

IPOB urged that the legal process be handled transparently, in line with domestic and international legal standards, while reiterating its call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu based on the group's interpretation of existing legal provisions.