Burkina Faso's Junta Dissolves Electoral Commission

Captain Ibrahim Traoré.
18 July 2025
Burkina Faso's junta has disbanded its electoral commission, calling it a waste of money.

Emile Zerbo, Minister of Territorial Administration, said that the government has abolished the Independent National Electoral Commission due to its high cost. The interior ministry will oversee future elections, according to the state-run television broadcaster  RTB TV.

In September 2022, the junta took power in a coup and implemented broad reforms, including delaying elections intended to restore civilian rule.

A nationwide vote that was due the previous year was postponed, with the transition to democracy extended until July 2029, allowing Captain Ibrahim Traore to remain in power and run for the presidency.

Zerbo said that the commission had been subsidised with about $870,000 annually, and its dissolution aimed to strengthen national control over the electoral process and reduce foreign influence.

