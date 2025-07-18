Liberia: Bong County - Former Supt. Walker Claims That Her Administration's Savings Fund Is Funding Current Projects.

Former Bong County Superintendent Esther Y. Walker has broken her silence on recent discussions regarding the county's development trajectory, strongly defending her leadership approach and laying out several initiatives she claims were implemented under her administration.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Gbarnga over the weekend, Madam Walker emphasized that her leadership was rooted in traditional engagement and community involvement, describing herself as a "daughter of the soil" who connected with residents on a grassroots level.

"Madam Loleyah Hawa Norris has her way of leading the people of Bong County," she said. "For me, my name is Esther Nyama Walker. I'm proud to be a Kpelleh woman from Bong County, with both parents from here. In my leadership, I preferred the traditional approach. When something happened, I would go and sit with the people and discuss it directly."

Her comments come amid heightened public discourse over governance styles and developmental outcomes in the county, with citizens drawing comparisons between current Superintendent Norris, who returned from years of living in the United States, and her predecessor.

Madam Walker revealed that several developmental projects were initiated during her tenure, with funding sourced mainly from ArcelorMittal Liberia and China Union as part of their County Social Development Fund (CSDF) obligations.

The fencing of the Bong County Administrative Building and the Superintendent's compound is designed to enhance security and aesthetics.

Surveying government properties across Gbarnga, particularly in areas like the Sunday Market, administrative zones, and other public facilities.

The construction and improvement of healthcare facilities in rural communities, notably in Gbah-Town and Zoweinta.

"I introduced fencing around the superintendent's compound and the administrative building for security reasons. Our country has seen increased movements from ECOWAS citizens and others, so as a female leader, I couldn't live there with my children without protecting them," she explained.

On the issue of funding, Madam Walker stated that although her office had the authority to deposit funds, she did not personally handle withdrawals, a statement aimed at clarifying concerns about accountability.

She further noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and its precursor, the Ebola crisis, had significantly disrupted company contributions to the county. However, through engagement with corporate stakeholders and the then-ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government, funding commitments were eventually restored.

"When we came to power, the companies had asked for reductions because of Ebola. I appealed to them to restore the payments, and they agreed. The funds were paid, with 80% going to the county and 20% used in project-affected communities."

Madam Walker stated that her administration left undisclosed funds in the county's account upon her departure and referenced an audit report reviewed at the Capitol Building as proof.

"I cannot give you the exact figure now until I go back to my documents, but there was money left in the county's account. The current leadership is operating with those funds," she claimed.

She also mentioned that the renovation of the administrative building was budgeted at approximately US$198,000, citing issues with leaking roofs and the need for structural adjustments. The contractor, she said, chose to begin with the hall while awaiting the conclusion of national elections to complete the broader renovation.

Madam Walker's assertions come at a time of increased scrutiny over the handling of public funds and the pace of development across Liberia's counties. Bong County, in particular, has seen growing public concern about transparency, particularly regarding the use of CSDF and allocations from the national government.

While she praised Superintendent Norris for having her unique leadership style, Madam Walker subtly urged continuity and respect for previous investments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Development is not about personality. It's about people. No one administration can do it all, but we must build on what we started."

Madam Norris has not officially responded to Madam Walker's claims, but county officials have in the past maintained that they are committed to completing ongoing projects while introducing new interventions to improve service delivery and governance.

As Bong County continues to grapple with development challenges and shifting political leadership, the former superintendent's remarks add another layer to the ongoing public discourse. Whether her claims will spark renewed interest in auditing past administrations or prompt a re-evaluation of stalled projects remains to be seen.

For now, Madam Walker says she remains proud of her contributions and stands ready to provide clarity on her stewardship should the need arise.