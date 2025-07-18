Liberia: Moses Jackson's Tournaments Aim to Develop GSA Youth Talent

Monrovia — Moses Z. Jackson, a resident of the GSA Community in Paynesville and former defensive player for LFA second division side Exodus FC, has announced plans to organize community football and kickball tournaments for youth across 14 communities within the GSA Road area of Montserrado County.

Jackson stated that his primary goal in organizing the tournaments is to provide a constructive outlet for children as schools prepare for vacation.

He believes that engaging youth in sports will keep them "far away from getting involved in anything associated with drug abuse and other bad practices" during their break.

Preparation for the tournaments, involving Jackson and four others from the GSA community, is already underway.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off shortly after the July 26, 2025, national celebration.

He disclosed that Sporting equipment will be distributed among the 14 participating communities starting on July 28, 2025.

Jackson urged officials of all 14 communities to complete their team registrations, which are free of charge, before the deadline of Sunday, July 20, 2025.

"It's all about helping to keep our children far away from getting involved in anything associated with drug abuse and other bad practices until their next school year starts." He called on community parents to collaborate with tournament officials to ensure the smooth and controlled running of the event.

Jackson also stressed the importance of sportsmanship, urging community team officials to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations governing the tournament.

He emphasized that the event aims to foster good behavior and collaboration for the overall development of youth talent in sports.

Jackson has committed to providing jerseys, football boots, and medical equipment for each of the 14 community kickball and football teams.

Cash prizes will also be awarded, with winners in both kickball and football receiving L300(Liberian Dollars)and runners-up receiving L200.