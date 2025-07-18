Liberia: LAF National Clubs Championship Kicks Off Saturday in Paynesville

18 July 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By A. Macaulay Sombai

Monrovia — Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) is set to host its 2025 National Clubs Championship on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville City, Montserrado County.

The one-day competition will feature 12 registered clubs vying for top honors according to Kokurlo Roberts, LAF Competition Director.

Roberts asserted that the championship serves multiple objectives for the federation.

"The aim of our Saturday tournament is firstly to determine the national championship so that we will be able to know which club will be Liberia's number one athletic club," Roberts stated.

He added that the event is also crucial for talent identification, noting its role in scouting potential athletes that will make the national team in future."

Roberts further emphasized that the July 19 championship provides a vital platform for athletes to showcase their skills, allowing individual coaches to assess their current standings and work on improving their times.

He urged officials of all 12 participating teams to arrive prepared with a strong competitive spirit, encouraging their athletes to deliver excellent performances based on their year-long preparation.

The LAF Competition Director extended an open invitation to the general public to attend the event at the SKD Sports Complex.

