Liberian Stakeholders Endorse Sartla Project to Advance Climate Resilience and Sustainable Livelihoods.

16 July 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia; July 16, 2025: A diverse group of stakeholders from across Liberia gathered at the Bella Casa Hotel in Monrovia on July 8, 2025, for the Local Project Appraisal Committee (LPAC) meeting to review and endorse the SARTLA project, which aims to strengthen agricultural resilience through transformational livelihood adaptation.

Jointly developed by the Government of Liberia and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the $10 million project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

SARTLA aims to enhance climate resilience in rural communities by promoting nature-based solutions and sustainable livelihood interventions.

This LPAC meeting marks a key milestone for the project, which will be implemented across seven counties-Bong, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Maryland, and Montserrado.

Through this initiative, 3,640 hectares of land and coastal zones will be brought under climate-resilient management practices.

Participants included representatives from national government institutions such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority.

Civil society organizations, youth and women's groups, and local government officials from the target counties also contributed to the dialogue and appraisal process.

Following robust discussions, the LPAC concluded with a unanimous endorsement of the SARTLA project, underscoring Liberia's commitment to adaptive and inclusive climate action.

As the country faces escalating climate-related challenges, the SARTLA project is a bold and strategic effort to support vulnerable communities and enhance pathways to sustainable development and environmental resilience.

