Nigeria: Tinubu Renames University of Maiduguri After Buhari

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday announced the renaming of the University of Maiduguri as Muhammadu Buhari University in honour of the late former Nigerian president who died on July 13 in a UK hospital and was buried in Daura, Katsina State, on July 15..

President Tinubu described his successor, Buhari, as a national icon of integrity, simplicity, and selfless leadership.

Tinubu made the announcement at a solemn special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the State House in Abuja to pay tribute to the former military head of state and two-term civilian president,

"The University of Maiduguri will henceforth be known as Muhammadu Buhari University," Tinubu declared.

In his address, President Tinubu praised Buhari's personal integrity, austere lifestyle, and deep sense of duty, declaring that his "record will be debated, as all legacies are, but the character he brought to public life... will not be forgotten.

"President Buhari's life was one of austere honour. He stood, always, ramrod straight; unmoved by the temptation of power, unseduced by applause, and unafraid of the loneliness that often visits those who do what is right rather than what is popular," Tinubu said.

Tinubu added,"His was a quiet courage, a righteousness that never announced itself. His patriotism was lived more in action than in words."

Describing the former president as a leader who lived more for duty than acclaim, Tinubu recalled how Buhari's quiet humility and incorruptible nature shaped his decades of public service--first as a soldier, later as a military head of state, and then as a democratically elected president.

"He was first among soldiers in war, first among citizens in peace, and first, without ambition or flattery, in the hearts of his fellow citizens," Tinubu added.

The President traced Buhari's journey from his early days in the military through his leadership of the Petroleum Trust Fund and eventually to the 2015 general elections when both men stood together to usher in Nigeria's first democratic transition of power between parties.

"We stood together, he and I... When he was sworn in as our party's first elected president, he led with restraint, governed with dignity, and bore the burdens of leadership without complaint."

Tinubu described Buhari's post-presidency as equally noble, noting that he returned to Daura not to "command from the shadows" but to live in quiet retirement, never seeking to influence national affairs from behind the scenes.

"He never clung to power. He never sought personal reward. He served, and he stepped aside when his time was up," the president said.

Tinubu also commended Buhari's family for their unwavering support throughout his decades of service, thanking Hajiya Aisha Buhari and their children for giving the former president "the comfort and strength to serve our nation."

He extended appreciation to the Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume and Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State for organising what he called a "befitting state funeral within 48 hours."

The president concluded with a prayer for the peaceful repose of Buhari's soul, invoking his popular moniker: 'Mai Gaskiya', the people's general, the farmer president.

Also paying tribute, Senate President Godswill Akpabio described Buhari as a principled man whose toughness came from patriotism, not pride.

He said, "And let us be honest, he was tough. He was a soldier who did not flinch under fire, a leader who did not flee from responsibility, and above all, a Nigerian whose loyalty to this nation was never up for sale.

"His toughness was borne, not out of pride but of a patriotism; a fierce, unrelenting belief that Nigeria, with all its challenges, was still worth fighting for. And yet some disagree with him.

"That is the nature of democracy. But even his fiercest critics will admit that he did not pilfer the nation's boss, nor pander to its pleasures to the very end.

Akpabio further stated that Buhari sought duty when others sought glory.

He also described the former president as a leader who did not flee from challenges.

"President Buhari did not merely pass through the corridors of power; he left his boots and imprints in them. He believed that discipline mattered, that integrity mattered, that leadership, even when lonely, must be anchored on something greater than power," he added.

He was moral compass - Speaker Abbas

On his part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, recalled the late president's quiet strength, moral clarity, and selfless devotion to Nigeria.

"He was more than a leader. He was a mentor, a moral compass, and a source of guidance," Abbas said.

"He lived not for applause or affluence but for principle, for country, and for the cause of a better Nigeria."

The Speaker narrated a personal encounter from 2011 when Buhari honoured him by commissioning projects in his Zaria constituency, making him as the first Congress for Progrsssive Change (CPC) lawmaker to be so recognised.

He also recalled a 2023 meeting in the UK, shortly after his election as speaker when Buhari urged him to "lead as a servant, never as a master."

Abbas hailed Buhari's respect for democratic institutions, noting that he signed landmark laws that strengthened youth participation, electoral integrity, and infrastructure development.

"He was known to millions as Mai Gaskiya--the honest one. His lifestyle was not symbolic; it was sincere," the speaker said.

The session's most emotional moment came when the son of the late president, Yusuf Buhari, broke down in tears while delivering the vote of thanks.

He championed an ethical civil service - HOSF

Representing the Nigerian civil service, Head of Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, hailed Buhari as "a towering figure in Nigeria's national life."

"His administration championed the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plans, reflecting his belief in a capable and ethical public service," she said.

For Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Buhari's legacies were visible across all regions.

"He was a devoted servant of the Nigerian people. Across every region of our great nation, his legacies remain visible and impactful," he said,

The Kwara governor praised Tinubu's renaming of the Maiduguri university as a "historic and symbolic gesture."

Learn from Buhari's humility, contentment - Ali Pate

In his own speech, Minister of Health Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate urged Nigerians to draw lessons from Buhari's leadership: his humility, discipline, and contentment.

"He was unpretentious, reserved, and consistently loyal to Nigerians," Pate wrote. "He embodied integrity in all ramifications."

He ticked all the boxes of a patriot - Kenyamo

Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo (SAN), who served in Buhari's cabinet, said the former president "ticked all the boxes" of a true patriot and statesman.

"Whether as military head of state or civilian president, Buhari was never found wanting. He was transparent, honest, and frugal to the core," Keyamo said.

In another moving tribute, Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, praised Buhari as a leader who not only built institutions but also gave voice and dignity to the most vulnerable in society.

"He sowed seeds of institutional resilience and compassion for the marginalised, even when the harvest would outlast his tenure," Imaan said. "He saw them. He listened. And he acted."

Drawing from her experiences under Buhari's administration, Imaan recalled key milestones, including Nigeria's removal from the U.S. Trafficking Tier 2 Watchlist and the signing of the NCFRMI Act in 2022 after 14 years of stagnation--an act which gave legal backing to Nigeria's refugee and IDP response.

She described a memorable moment when, just a day before leaving office, Buhari commissioned resettlement cities for displaced persons.

According to her, Buhari said: "These people have been through so much. If all I do is give them a place to call home, I am at peace."

"It was a simple sentence, but a powerful reflection of who he was," she noted. "His passion for the displaced was not political--it was deeply personal."

Imaan praised the current administration under President Bola Tinubu for building upon Buhari's legacies, especially in advancing the rights of women, children, and vulnerable groups under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

"Legacies are not preserved by wishes alone--they are preserved by action," she said. "Today, the strategic inclusion of women has moved from policy to priority, and from blueprint to budget line."

25 Ministers Sent To Katsina For Buhari's Burial -- Shettima

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deployed 25 ministers to Katsina State to attend the funeral of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, underscoring the national importance attached to Buhari's passing.

Speaking during a special fidaus prayer event in Daura, Shettima described Buhari's death as a loss that transcends Daura, Katsina, or even Nigeria.

"It is a loss for the entire African continent," he said, emphasising Buhari's legacy as a symbol of integrity, discipline, and leadership.

In an emotional tribute, Shettima reminded the gathering of the inevitability of death.

"We are all travellers sent from God and to Him we shall return," he said.

He offered prayers for the late president, asking Allah to accept his good deeds and protect the family he left behind.

Shettima revealed that President Tinubu had already instructed a high-level delegation to monitor the former president's condition ahead of Buhari's passing.

Buhari Was Misunderstood, But Always Sincere -- Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima further stated that Buhari pursued justice with the utmost sincerity.

In death, according to Senator Shettima, the late Buhari also proved to the world that he was, indeed, one of the greatest sons of Africa.

The vice president, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, on Thursday during the third-day prayers (Fidau), offered prayers for the repose of the former Nigerian leader's soul at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

On behalf of his boss, President Bola Tinubu, VP Shettima expressed gratitude to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State for the reception and kind gesture accorded to the Federal Government delegation throughout their stay in the state.

Swift diplomatic moves ensures quick burial - Shettima

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima has revealed that the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari was made possible within 24 hours of his passing, due to swift diplomatic coordination and the respect he commanded internationally.

In a tribute, Shettima disclosed that the standard five-day repatriation protocol for deceased persons in the United Kingdom was waived to allow the immediate return of Buhari's remains to Nigeria.

"Ordinarily, the bureaucratic procedures for repatriating a deceased body from the United Kingdom require a minimum of five working days," Shettima said.

"But in an extraordinary demonstration of the enduring respect for Nigeria and the late former president himself, we were able to secure the requisite documentation within 24 hours."

Shettima credited the fast-tracked process to the "goodwill" Buhari had built over decades of bilateral engagement and the strategic diplomatic intervention led by Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its High Commission in London.

Buhari Rendered Selfless Service - Gov Radda

Earlier, the governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Radda, said the deceased rendered selfless service to the nation, maintaining that nobody can dispute the fact that he was an honest and just person.

He thanked President Tinubu for the honour done to the late Buhari.

Buhari was incorruptible - Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, hailed Buhari's incorruptibility, saying he lived and led with values that resisted material temptations.

"At 19, he offered his life for Nigeria. He was raised in the ways of his people and the teachings of the Prophet. He walked with purpose and never swayed for selfish gain," Alake said.

Tracing Buhari's rise from military officer to head of state and two-time civilian president, Alake said Buhari's legacy offers a lesson in upright living for future generations.

"Let us tell the children of Kaduna and across Nigeria that once, there lived a man who could not be bought. That man was Buhari," Alake added.

Buhari has special place in Nigeria's history - Information Minister

Also, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said the late Buhari has an important place in Nigeria's national history, appealing to all Nigerians to continue to pray for the repose of the former President's soul, as reminded by Islamic clerics.

Pantami led prayer session

Earlier, the prayer session was opened by the former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami, who emphasised the need for constant prayers for all the departed souls, including that of the late President Buhari.

Pantami further observed that prayer for the departed soul should not be restricted to a number of days.

Islamic scholars who offered prayers include Prof. Ibrahim Makari of the Abuja National Mosque; Sheikh Yahaya Jingir, Bishop of Katsina; Mamman Musa; Khalifa Mohammad Nasir; and Malam Hassan Daura, among others.

Other dignitaries present at the prayer session are former Vice President Namadi Sambo; Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Ambassador Adamu Daura; former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari; former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yar'adu, and former National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

Others are Ahmed Rufai, the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Mohammed Indimi, a business mogul; Buhari's nephew, Mamman Daura; Muhammad Bello, the former FCT Minister; the Emirs of Katsina, Daura, and Bade; the Sultan of Maradi from the Niger Republic; and thousands of sympathisers from various walks of life.