Liberia: Stand Issues 14-Day Ultimatum to President Boakai Over Corruption and Misrule

Civil society group STAND has given President Joseph Nyumah Boakai a 14-day deadline to fire top officials and address a list of national grievances--or face "unspecified political action." The ultimatum follows a protest on Capitol Hill led by former CDC chairman Mulbah K. Morlu and backed by opposition figures and frustrated citizens.

STAND, short for Solidarity and Trust for A New Day, is a grassroots movement led by Morlu, who previously chaired the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) under former President George Weah. Though the protest did not attract the massive crowd many had anticipated due to its extensive nationwide publicity, it was described as focused and deliberate--driven by a mission to remind President Boakai that the people's voice remains a force for change.

Held under the theme "We the People Movement - Enough is Enough," the protest delivered a petition demanding sweeping changes, including the dismissal of several top officials in Boakai's administration.

Despite his resignation from the CDC after its 2023 electoral defeat, Morlu maintains influence within the party's youth wing. He not only endorsed the protest but physically joined the Capitol Hill march. Several CDC-aligned government officials also lent support to the demonstration, with former Montserrado District #8 Representative Acarous Moses Gray making a public appearance in solidarity.

STAND's 14-day ultimatum calls for the dismissal of key government officials, including Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, Executive Protection Service (EPS) Director Sam Gaye, National Port Authority Managing Director Sekou Dukuly, Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation Director Mohammed Ali, and Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye.

The group's petition insists that President Boakai's administration, elected on a promise to "rescue" Liberians from hardship, has only deepened their suffering.

"Our country is broken. Our future is in jeopardy. And our patience has run out," the petition reads.

The Boakai government, the group claims, has plunged Liberia into deeper crisis, marked by worsening poverty, lawlessness, inequality, and an erosion of public trust.

"The suffering of the people has reached unbearable levels. The nation is bleeding. And the storm clouds of unrest grow darker each day," the statement warns.

STAND further accuses the President of failing to lead a credible anti-corruption fight, alleging that officials in his government who are accused of corrupt practices remain untouched, while former Weah-era officials are being aggressively pursued.

Additional grievances include bad governance, deteriorating living conditions, police brutality, and what the group described as the misuse of courts to intimidate opposition voices and critics. Protesters also called out unfulfilled political promises.

As part of its demands for prosecution and accountability, STAND named NSA Director Prince Charles Johnson, LPRC Managing Director Amos Tweh, and Public Works Minister Roland Giddings. The group accused Giddings of allegedly mismanaging US$22 million intended to make key roads passable--claiming the roads remain in disrepair and that the ministry is now advising heavy-duty trucks to avoid them during the rainy season.

The protesters warned the Boakai administration to halt what they called "a political witch hunt" against former officials. They also urged the President to respect the law, particularly regarding the unconstitutional removal of individuals from tenured positions.

"We the people are also calling for an independent investigation into corruption involving Richard Koung and others in connection with the unlawful removal of House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa," the group added.

Voices from the Protest

Trokon Gray, head of the Supreme Motorcyclists Union, demanded either a lifting of restrictions on motorcyclists using Monrovia's main streets or a refund of the over US$14 million collected from them.

"That is robbery. That is criminality. That is the highest level of stealing I've ever seen," said Gray, known as "Yellow Machine." "If there was no plan to let us back on the main roads, the government had no right to take our money for registration, helmets, licenses, and insurance."

He argued that the government's prior demands of the motorcyclists created an implicit agreement--one it must now honor by allowing riders to operate without police harassment.

Thomas, a student from District #8 in Montserrado, joined the protest to raise concerns about the poor state of the University of Liberia.

"The university is in bad condition. President Boakai should push the Legislature for more funding. We need clean bathrooms, working internet, and a student transportation system."

Francis Trawally, another protester, expressed disillusionment over what he called the President's rapid change in lifestyle.

"Boakai made us believe he was a modest old man. Now he's flying private jets and riding around in expensive cars. What happened to the rescue?"

Old Ma Boyennoh, who traveled from West Point, said Boakai's promise of universal education has not reached her family.

"My grandchildren are not in school. I lost their father, and I'm the only one caring for them. No help is coming from government."

Sarah Deyugar, a resident of Paynesville, said she was glad the protest remained peaceful but insisted that the government must act.

"I'm happy nothing went wrong, but the issues raised are serious. The government must listen--life is too hard in this country."

Petitioners Rejected Lawmaker

STAND refused to present its petition to any legislator other than Vice President Jeremiah Koung, who also serves as President of the Senate. When Senator Momo Cyrus of Lofa County attempted to accept the petition on behalf of the Legislature, he was rebuffed.

Offended by the rejection, Senator Cyrus described the protesters as "uncivilized, chaotic, and lacking direction."