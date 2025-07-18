Liberia: Mr. President, the Voices of the People Are Not to Be Ignored

Calls for the dismissal of public officials must rest on clear evidence and demonstrable misconduct, not political tantrums or partisan grudges. Yet the 14-day ultimatum issued by civil society group STAND to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, while reflective of public frustration, raises a deeper question about how grievances are framed, pursued, and resolved in a democratic society struggling to balance accountability with stability.

STAND--Solidarity and Trust for A New Day-- led by former CDC Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu, presented a petition demanding sweeping changes in the Boakai administration, including the immediate dismissal of several high-profile officials. While the demonstration did not attract the crowds its organizers had anticipated, its message was pointed and resounding.

Among the officials STAND wants removed are Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, Executive Protection Service Director Sam Gaye, National Port Authority Managing Director Sekou Dukuly, Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation Director Mohammed Ali, and Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye. The petition goes further, accusing other top government officials--such as Public Works Minister Roland Giddings and NSA Director Prince Charles Johnson--of alleged mismanagement and corruption.

These are serious charges. But serious charges demand serious proof. In a society where political rhetoric often outpaces verifiable fact, it is critical that public accusations, especially those calling for dismissals, are substantiated by clear evidence, due process, and objective scrutiny. Without this, such demands risk descending into political theater and eroding the very institutions we seek to strengthen.

Still, we must not ignore the broader sentiment behind the protest. The grievances voiced by ordinary Liberians--students, motorcyclists, market women, and unemployed youth--reflect real hardships. The student who decried the dilapidated state of the University of Liberia. The motorcyclist leader who demanded either access to Monrovia's main roads or a refund of millions paid in compliance fees. The grandmother from West Point lamenting broken promises of free education. These stories are personal.

President Boakai's administration came to power on a platform of rescue, integrity, and reform. Eight months in, the expectations are still high, and the patience of many is beginning to wear thin. But governance is not measured by speed alone; it is measured by steadiness, fairness, and fidelity to the rule of law.

To that end, we urge the President and his advisors not to dismiss STAND's petition out of hand, nor to treat it solely as a political maneuver. Even in its most confrontational form, protest is a cornerstone of democratic expression. The administration should listen, investigate, and, where justified, act decisively. But it must not sacrifice due process at the altar of public pressure or opposition noise.

Equally, the opposition and civil society have a responsibility to the truth. If there is credible evidence of misconduct or abuse of power by any official, it must be presented through proper legal and institutional channels, not simply announced at a microphone. Liberia's fragile democracy cannot afford a culture where protests serve as trial, judge, and executioner.

We also take note of STAND's refusal to present its petition to any legislator other than Vice President Jeremiah Koung. While symbolic, this gesture reflects a broader distrust in the legislative branch, a distrust deepened by Senator Momo Cyrus's unfortunate response branding protesters as "uncivilized and chaotic." Such language is neither helpful nor dignified in a national moment that calls for calm and leadership.

As the administration considers its next steps, we caution against overreaction. National unity will not be preserved by silencing dissent or dismissing criticism as partisan noise. Nor will it be strengthened by making scapegoats of public servants without due process. Instead, the government must recommit to transparency, consult stakeholders in good faith, and respond to challenges with maturity and legality.

This protest, like many before it, may fade from the headlines. But the underlying message that Liberians are impatient for real, tangible change will remain. If the administration continues to project power without compassion or listens selectively to the voices it favors, it risks creating an even deeper divide between the governed and those who govern.

Mr. President, this is not the time for defensiveness. It is a time for listening. For discernment. And for action based not on threats, but on the Constitution and the values you swore to uphold.

The people are speaking, not always perfectly, not always calmly, but undeniably. The strength of your leadership will be measured not by how you defend yourself from criticism, but by how you rise to meet it.