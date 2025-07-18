Liberia: CIC Drops New Album Titled 'Local Champion'

Local Champion is the highly anticipated body of work from Liberia's biggest musical export, Cralorboi CIC -- a decade-defining album that marks 10 years of an unmatched career in the Liberian music industry.

From his early rise in the streets of Monrovia to becoming a household name and cultural icon, CIC has consistently delivered timeless music that speaks to the heart of the people. Local Champion is both a celebration and a statement -- a celebration of how far he's come, and a bold declaration that he is far from done.

Across 14 tracks, CIC weaves stories of love, struggle, joy, pain, purpose, and identity. From the personal and emotional "Heaven," a song dedicated to his future wife, to the socially conscious "Ayy Mehn," which tackles corruption and police brutality, to the feel-good energy of "Plearjay" and the fan-favorite "Congratulations" -- this album captures the full spectrum of CIC's artistry. Features from elite names like Dremo, Lyrical Joe, and Stunn only elevate the project's cross-border appeal.

Built on growth, resilience, and authenticity, Local Champion showcases the evolution of CIC -- not just as an artist, but as a man, a leader, and a voice of the people. With this album, CIC honors his roots, embraces his journey, and sets his sights even higher.