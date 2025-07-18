Africa: CAA Championships - Burkina Faso, South Africa Grab First Gold Medal

16 July 2025
Burkina Faso drew the first blood, grabbing a gold medal in the U-18 women's triple jump at the ongoing 3rd combined CAA African U18/U20 championships in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Burkinabe, Zango Salisa, jumped 12.79m to capture the gold ahead of Masat Kaota of Morocco (12.39m), while Finel Chidi of Tunisia settled for the bronze by jumping 12,26m.

Also on Wednesday, defending champions, South Africa captured their first gold, as Natro Ler topped in the U18 high jump event (2m).

Two Nigerians, Ikeki Daniel and Oddo Melvin, were second and third respectively.

