Liberia: Partnerships Based On Mutual Respect

VP Koung flags vision at Liberia Investment Conference

Liberia's Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has reaffirmed the government's commitment to building inclusive, transparent, and long-term investment partnerships, describing the nation's new development approach as a transition from "charity to partnership."

Speaking at the ongoing Liberia Investment Conference at the EJS Ministerial Complex, VP Koung stated that the country is now open for business with partners who align with its vision for sustainable development that delivers benefits not only for shareholders but also for Liberian citizens through job creation and human capital development.

"Our country has transitioned from charity to partnership! We are moving beyond a past defined by sympathy and aid, toward a future built on equal collaboration, investment, and opportunity," he declared.

VP Koung emphasized the government's strategic priorities, including the modernization of port facilities, expansion of road networks, and investment in energy infrastructure, all aimed at positioning Liberia as a viable hub for trade and logistics in West Africa.

He added that ongoing reforms are being implemented to improve the business climate through greater transparency, legal certainty, and investor protection.

"We have streamlined procedures through the Liberia Business Registry and the National Investment Commission to support both local and foreign investors," he noted.

Highlighting the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, VP Koung stressed that the government's investment drive is closely tied to investing in Liberians themselves, particularly in education and skills training.

"We are not only investing in our economy, but also in our people. A skilled workforce will be the backbone of our economy," he said.

Vice President Koung also referenced Liberia's recent election to the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member, describing it as a symbol of international confidence in the nation's political stability and economic potential.

This milestone signals Liberia's credibility as a trusted partner for investment, trade, and global cooperation," he added.

Addressing the international audience at the conference, VP Koung extended an invitation to stakeholders in sectors including mining, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and technology:

To our partners here today: Liberia is ready to work with you. The time to invest in Liberia is now. Together, we can build a future that honors our history and uplifts our people", he said.

The Vice President highlighted Liberia's wealth of natural resources, including gold, iron ore, diamonds, and fertile agricultural land, as well as its potential in fisheries and tourism. He also highlighted the country's strategic location on the West African coast, offering access to regional markets through ECOWAS and beyond.

A few weeks ago, he commissioned new modern port equipment at the Free Port of Monrovia to increase trade access. This is part of our broader vision to enhance Liberia's infrastructure and boost its regional competitiveness.

VP Koung concluded by recognizing the efforts of the NOVA Africa Venture Group and its partners in organizing the conference, calling it a landmark event that reflects Liberia's readiness for transformation.

Investment is not just a financial transaction; it is a long-term partnership for development," he affirmed.

The Liberia Investment Conference runs from July 15 to 18, 2025. It brings together members of the Cabinet, government officials, diplomats, development partners, and both local and international investors to explore Liberia's emerging opportunities and reform agenda. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.